Big Sticks Break Their Six-Game Losing Streak with a 12-3 vs Willmar on the Last Game of the Road Trip

July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks picked up their 25th win of the season in a game that was dominated in all assets as Willmar couldn't keep up.

Willmar offensively scored first in the game with a 3-run bottom of the 2nd inning, but that was all they were able to score the whole game.

The Big Sticks started their scoring in the top of the 3rd from an RBI single by Maddox McDonald (Trinity) and a Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) sac fly to bring the deficit within a run.

Bo Shinkle (Gonzaga) ripped an RBI double in the 4th to tie the game and Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist) drove in a run with a base hit that gave the Big Sticks the lead.

In the top of the 5th inning, Badlands put up a 5-run inning from a Ryker Schow (BYU) RBI single, Jacob Dilley (UNC Greensboro) 2 RBI single, and a 2 RBI double from McDonald that broke the game open.

Shinkle drove in another run in the 7th inning as well as Massimini on a base hit to extend the lead. Lastly in the top of the 8th, Schow had another RBI on a ground out.

Kobe Krenz (Metro St. Denver) started the game going 4 IP, 3 R, 7 BB, and 4 K. Connor Luetto (Chaffey College) pitched the next 2 innings with 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, and 3 K.

Clark Sampson pitched two shutout innings as well with 4 BB, 0 H, and 1 K. Lastly, Adam Trevino (McMurry) pitched a scoreless 1-2-3 9th inning with a strikeout.

Five Big Sticks hitters tonight had multi-hit games and Massimini with a big game going 4-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, and 1 BB. McDonald had a two hit game with 3 RBI and a double.

The 7-9 hitters in the lineup: Schow, Dilley, and Shinkle each had 2 H, 2 RBI, and scored two or more runs in the game.

It was an offensive explosion for an offense that badly needed it after struggling for most of the road trip during the losing streak.

Badlands will look to win their last two games before the all star break at home vs the Willmar Stingers with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2025

