Rox Defeat Mankato, 5-4, in Tenth Inning Ahead of Home Matchup on Sunday
July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (34-12) delivered another impressive victory on Saturday, defeating the Mankato MoonDogs (21-28) 5-4 in the tenth inning. After the win, St. Cloud is now tied for first in the second half of the Great Plains West after already winning the first half.
The Rox would get six innings of work from starting pitcher Caden Leonard (Kent State University), holding Mankato to just two runs scored in the contest on his watch.
In the seventh, St. Cloud was able to score and also take the lead, taking a 3-2 advantage after a double-steal attempt scored Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC).
In the ninth inning, St. Cloud retook the lead from an RBI single by Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) at 4-3.
The game was tied after nine whole innings, bringing the contest into extras.
In the top of the tenth, St. Cloud scored off a hit from Augusto Mungarrieta (University of Kansas). It would go on to be the game winning hit after Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University), who closed the game on the mound in the bottom of the tenth, forced a double play into the glove of Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) who threw it back to first base in time for the final out of the ball game.
St. Cloud was victorious in the ballgame 5-4.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Augusto Mungarrieta.
The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on Sunday, July 13th, to play the MoonDogs again at 6:35 p.m. It will be Kids TV Takeover Day with an appearance by Chase & Marshall, presented by Best Western Plus Kelly Inn. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox' Logan Lawrence and Alex Dupuy on game night
