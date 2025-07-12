Chinooks and Dock Spiders to Finish Suspended Game July 30

FOND DU LAC, Wis.- The Chinooks and Dock Spiders were in the midst of a back-and-forth contest at Herr-Baker Field Friday night. At least until the weather interrupted.

"If you start something, you want to finish it," Chinooks manager Mikel Moreno said after the game.

The two sides would not be able to play a full nine innings as they wrapped up the night tied at 4 runs each.

The rain was falling incrementally throughout the game, before picking up drastically at the end of the 6th inning, causing a rain delay and eventually the suspension of play.

While the game will be finished at a later date, there was no shortage of action.

The 'Nooks got on the board first in the first frame of play. Esteban Garcia walked and stole his way to third, setting the table for the red-hot Nate Gray.

Gray knocked a single up the middle to score Garcia and give Lakeshore the early lead.

Fond du Lac would punch right back, however. Chinooks starting pitcher Diego Garcia had an inconsistent night which started by allowing two runs in his first trip out to the mound.

"(He) did really well for two innings," Moreno said, referring to the 2nd and 3rd innings when Garcia allowed a single hit.

He ran into trouble with free passes. The Pima CC freshman walked eight Dock Spiders in the 3.1 innings he threw, earning all four Dock Spider runs as well.

Kentucky freshman Logan Grubb came in to relieve Garcia and picked up the slack.

"Logan came in and did a good job," Moreno said.

Grubb did allow Fond du Lac to take the lead with a 2-RBI single, but held it down right afterwards. He retired the next eight Dock Spider hitters and would finish with five strikeouts on the night.

Down by two and needing to at least tie to avoid a loss, the Chinooks created some traffic on the base paths and would tie the game in the top of the 6th.

"We got on base a lot tonight," Moreno said, and he's right.

The 'Nooks only recorded three hits, but worked six walks as a team, none bigger than Danny Inzunza's.

Inzunza worked a five-pitch walk with the bases loaded to score Owen DeShazo and set the stage for Cade Sears. Sears rolled over one, but the wet grass and his lightning speed resulted in a booted ball at first base, allowing Sears to reach safely and more importantly, bring home the tying run.

While the punch-for-punch action was cut short, the two clubs will finish what they started later this month.

Fond du Lac will host Lakeshore July 30 for what will now be a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field. They will conclude tonight's game before playing the originally scheduled game slated for 6:35 p.m.

For now, the Chinooks return to Moonlight Graham Field for a two-game weekend set with the Green Bay Rockers before the Northwoods League pauses for the All-Star break.







