Chinooks Offense Held in Check by Mallard's Pitching

August 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, Wis.- Manager Aidan Wojciehowski thought the Chinooks' offense was solid in Madison Tuesday night.

"We competed all night," he said. "We had good at bats, guys saw pitches, worked counts...we just couldn't capitalize."

The Mallards would come away with an 11-3 victory behind some stingy pitching

Creating traffic on the bases proved challenging for the Chinooks. Madison's starting pitcher, Eamonn Mulhern, worked with a very quick move to both the plate and back to first base, limiting stolen base opportunities.

"We weren't able to steal the way we would've normally liked to," Wojciehowksi said. "He did a nice job holding us there."

Still, Lakeshore worked eight walks as a team. They built the dam, but just couldn't knock it down.

The big hit never came. In the end, the 'Nooks stranded 14 runners on the bases, leaving runs on the board. Even with the five Mallards' errors, scoring was hard to come by.

Defensively, Lakeshore made some highlight reel plays. Cade Sears robbed a home run in left center field. Dylan Sayles combined with Bubba Heidler to gun down a Mallard's runner at home plate.

But there were mistakes, too.

"We didn't make the routine plays, and it ended up costing us a couple runs," Wojciehowksi remarked. "Gotta clean that up."

Dom Monaco put together a strong start on the mound as well. Wojciehowski said he could've gone out for a 4th inning of work had he not been on a pitch count. Still, the Western Kentucky freshman was competitive, striking out four while walking only one.

The Chinooks have two more games at home against the Mallards before they wrap up their season series. For Wojciehowski, it's an opportunity not just to get better, but potentially end Madison's playoff hopes, who are a game out of the final postseason spot.

"I know they're looking for a playoff bid, so if we can put together some good at bats and put together some zeroes on the mound and keep working on our process...we'll see what happens."







