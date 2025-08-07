"He's a Legendary Chinook:" Arthur Liebau Guides Lakeshore to Victory in Potential Farewell

August 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wis.- If Wednesday night was it for Arthur Liebau, he sure knows how to go out the right way.

Liebau, a Mequon, Wis. native and the longest-tenured Chinook, took the mound at Moonlight Graham Field for the final time in 2025. He knew it may be his final appearance in the Northwoods League.

"Going into it I just wanted to go one inning at a time," he said. "Just go out there and enjoy the game. Whatever happens, happens."

Seven complete innings and 97 pitches later, Liebau finished his outing, holding the Mallards scoreless while striking out four batters faced and leading the Chinooks to a 3-1 win.

Manager Aidan Wojciehowski took Liebau out of his previous start in Fond du Lac early, much to Liebau's frustration. After a performance like Wednesday night's Wojciehowski thought it was the right decision.

"He's a guy who always wants the ball...To see him fresh and ready to roll like this, it was well worth the quick pull," he said.

It was by far Liebau's longest start of the season, and the first time he's ever gone seven innings in a Northwoods League appearance.

But also his most effective outing. In the 3rd inning, he made a slight adjustment that he thinks helped him gain momentum.

Liebau started going to his cutter and curveball more, and got the necessary results to go deep into the August night.

"Everything started to work really well for me," he said after the minor tweak.

Wojciehowski praised Liebau not just for the talent he displays on the field, but for the person he is off of it, describing Liebau as a guy who everyone loves to be around.

"He deserves it," Wojciehowski said about Liebau's potential farewell performance. "He's been a legendary Chinook...he lives and breathes what it means to be a Lakeshore Chinook."

A former Mr. Chinook winner, Liebau is as loyal as they come. Over his three seasons on the Lakeshore, he has pitched in 42 games, throwing 93.0 innings, struck out 79 and posted a 3.87 ERA. In 2025, he leads the Chinooks in innings pitched (52.2) and strikeouts (42).

To him, the organization is everything. While a return in 2026 is still possible, if he's thrown his final pitch, Liebau leaves the Chinooks a better player and person.

"They've given me everything here as a baseball player," he said. "I've played my best baseball with them, so I try to give everything back just because they've given everything to me. (The Chinooks) really, really mean the world (to me)."







Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.