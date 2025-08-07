MoonDogs Runaway Late in 14-6 Victory over Larks

August 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Mankato MoonDogs stayed in the playoff picture with a 14-6 win over the Larks on Wednesday night.

The MoonDogs struck first. In the top of the 4th inning, an error by first baseman Grant Ross allowed two runs to score. The Larks had a quick response. With runners on first and second, Caleb Wulf, the MoonDogs first baseman, fielded a bunt. He tried to get the lead runner at third base, but his throw sailed over the head of third baseman Preston Freeman, which scored two runs. Tyler Bunting's single then gave the Larks a 3-2 lead. The Larks tacked on another run in the 5th inning on Ethan Crawford's RBI single.

In the top of the 6th inning, the MoonDogs would rally with two outs. Five hits and two walks resulted in a six-run 6th inning for the MoonDogs. The MoonDogs would never look back, going onto win 14-6.

Caleb Wulf went 2-6 with 4 runs batted in for the MoonDogs. "The biggest thing was just sticking to my approach," said Wulf. "The guys in front of me were taking good at bats, and I can do the same, and it all paid off in the end."

"They put some pressure on us there in the middle innings," said MoonDogs manager Danny Kneeland. "A lot of credit to our guys for not panicking and sticking to our approach."

The MoonDogs are now 20-11 in the second half of the season, and are in first place in the Great Plains West Division. The Larks fall to 7-26.







