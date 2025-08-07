Woodchucks Drop Nailbiter at Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks looked to carry momentum on the road Wednesday night after breaking their record for consecutive wins at home the day before, but came up just short.

Wausau tasted defeat for just the eighth time in the second half when they narrowly lost to the Green Bay Rockers, 4-3, at Capital Credit Union Park. It was a game that previewed what potentially could be a first-round matchup in the playoffs.

Although the Woodchucks lost, Wausau got crucial help in Mequon on Wednesday in the playoff race. The Lakeshore Chinooks took down the Madison Mallards, 3-1, which dropped Wausau's magic number to qualify for the postseason to three. If Wausau wins its final three regular season games, the Woodchucks will advance to the Northwoods League playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.

Wausau took the lead in the first frame, when Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) brought the opening run in on an infield RBI single. It was the 42nd RBI of the summer for Rodriguez, and his 90th career RBI in the Northwoods League.

Green Bay tied the game in the bottom of the first, and scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead. Wausau would not back down, though, and cut the deficit to two when Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) ripped an RBI base hit in the seventh inning. Schlotterback has now recorded an RBI in four of his last five games, and finished the night 3-5 at the plate.

Wausau pushed Green Bay to the brink late. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) had a big swing in the ninth inning when he pulled a ball down the line for an RBI double. That put the tying run in scoring position, and made it 4-3. However, the Woodchucks were held there, and Wausau fell just short in their 21st one-run game of the season.

Wausau's bullpen did an excellent job of keeping the Woodchucks in the game. Connor Hill (College of Central Florida/St. John's River State) dealt two scoreless innings, striking out one and getting out of a bases-loaded jam. Hill has not allowed a run in his last five appearances. Kade Douglas (CSU-Pueblo) followed Hill up as he retired the Rockers in order in the eighth. Wausau's pitching staff retired the final eight Green Bay hitters they faced.

The Woodchucks are now 5-6 against Green Bay in the 2025 season, with a 4-3 record in the second half. Green Bay is currently the only team in the Northwoods League with a winning record against the Woodchucks. Tonight was only the third time this season that the Woodchucks lost a game where they recorded more hits than their opponents.

Wausau falls to 44-22, and they are now an even .500 on the road in 2025, with a 17-17 record. Wausau has just three games remaining in the regular season, with one of those games on the road and the other two at home.

Wausau will travel to face the Green Bay Rockers for the final time in the regular season tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) is expected to make his third start against Green Bay this summer, and the game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

Wausau will conclude the regular season at Athletic Park when they host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Friday and Saturday. Both games could have crucial implications in Wausau's race to the playoffs, as Wausau will also look to continue its record-breaking home win streak.

In addition, Friday night's game at Athletic Park is the last Firework Friday of the season, presented by Crystal Finishing Systems! Fans can stay after the game to enjoy the area's favorite fireworks show lighting up the sky! It's also Fish Fry Friday, perfect for enjoying classic ballpark fare, and a great opportunity to support the DC Everest Band Fundraiser. Be sure to bring the whole family for the final Friday night at the ballpark in 2025! Tickets for Wausau's final two home games in the regular season can be purchased on woodchucks.com.







