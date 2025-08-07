Kingfish Fall to Pit Spitters in 7-0 Shutout

August 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish were unable to continue their three-game win streak, taking a 7-0 shutout loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

It was a turn of events from last night, where the Kingfish downed the Pit Spitters in a 3-0 shut-out win, their first of the season.

However, they weren't able to maintain that fire, going scoreless in all nine innings in their last battle against Traverse City.

The Pit Spitters put their first couple of runs on the board in the top of the second inning. After both Cade Collins and Brandon Sanchez walked, Carter Hain took advantage of the two runners on base, smashing a two-RBI double to the center field wall to make it a 2-0 game.

The runs continued to pile up for the Pit Spitters in the top of the fifth, with Isaac Sturgess and Jake McNamara on base for Cade Collins, who grounded Sturgess in to score. Sanchez then sent a sacrifice fly out to right to score McNamara.

The Kingfish thought they may have slowed down any Traverse City momentum, but the Pit Spitters continued their rally later into the night, scoring three more runs in the eighth and ninth.

Kenosha ended up taking the 7-0 loss after being unable to put a run on the board in the bottom of the ninth, despite a few hits from Kyle Alivo and Carter Storti.

The Kingfish will head to Rockford tomorrow evening in the first game of their final series of the 2025 season to face the Rivets.







Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.