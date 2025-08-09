Kingfish End 2025 Season On A Good Note With 12-8 Win Over Rockford

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have ended the 2025 season with a 12-8 win against the Rockford Rivets on their home turf of Historic Simmons Field.

In the bottom of the first inning, Dominic Kibler put the first run on the board for the Fish with a solo moonshot into the right field parking lot, starting the eventual rally that the Kingfish offense would go on.

However, things took a quick turn as Rockford took the lead 4-1 in the top of the second. The Rivets only enjoyed their lead for a few moments before Kenosha caught up with five hits to make it a 6-4 ballgame. Newland ripped an RBI triple to add two more runs for the Fish, making it 8-4.

The Rivets managed to crawl their way back once more, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh, but Kenosha continued to pile their runs on with Will Matusak knocking a three-run homer into the Fishbowl to put the Fish ahead 11-6. Jadan Boyce followed with a solo shot to left to put the final run atop for the night.

By the time the top of the ninth rolled around, storms rolled into Kenosha and the clouds unleashed. Chris Rooney on the mound for the Fish tried his best to navigate the rain, but the Rivets scored two more runs due to the poor weather conditions.

Before things could get too close, Rockford was shut down by Rooney, securing the Kingfish win.

The Kenosha Kingfish have finished the 2025 season 31-40 overall.







