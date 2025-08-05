Teige Lethert Makes Grand Debut in Kingfish 10-5 Win over Battle Creek
August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish completed their sweep against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks tonight at Historic Simmons Field with a 10-5 win.
Battle Creek struck first, with Cody Hultink blasting an early two-run homer into the Fishbowl in the top of the first.
The Kingfish quickly retaliated as Dominic Kibler blasted an RBI triple to the center field wall to put the Fish on the board in the bottom of the third. Shortly after, in the bottom of the fifth, Ivan Dahlberg tied things up with an RBI single up the middle to score Jack Zebig, who reached on a fielder's choice.
However, it wasn't a tie game for long, as Joshua Algarin blasted a deep sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Luke Klooster, who bombed a triple up the middle to give Battle Creek the lead. Keaton Fisher padded on another run with an RBI double to left to make it 4-2.
Noah Alvarez caught the Kingfish back up to speed once again with a two-RBI single up the middle to make it a tie ballgame.
The last run the Battle Jacks would earn came from another Algarin RBI, while the Kingfish continued to pile on six more runs with the help of Teige Lethert in his Kingfish debut, smashing a three-run homer into the Fishbowl.
The Kingfish will stay on their home turf of Historic Simmons Field tomorrow evening as they will take on the first-place Traverse City Pit Spitters at 6:35 p.m.
