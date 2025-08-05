Dock Spiders Comeback Falls Short against the Woodchucks

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders catcher Quinn Schambow

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders scored seven runs combined in the final two innings but were unable to complete the come-from-behind win as the Woodchucks held firm to close out a 13-8 victory after totaling 15 hits.

In the Monday night matchup, the Dock Spiders found the scoring column first as Jonathan Fitz brought home Quinn Schambow off an RBI base hit in the bottom of the second inning. From here the Woodchucks offense surged as Wausau scored 12 straight runs before the Dock Spiders were able to respond. In an 11-run deficit, the Dock Spiders did not bow out as Fond du Lac put up six runs in the bottom of the eighth spearheaded by a bases-clearing double from Jaron Cotton. Wausau tagged a run in response in the top of the ninth as in the bottom of the inning Jalen Gellings scored off a sacrifice-fly but the Dock Spiders offense was not able to break through as the Woodchucks closed out a five run road win.

Offensively the Dock Spiders had a big night at the plate as Fond du Lac totaled 15 hits with three doubles. Quinn Schambow led the Dock Spiders in the hits category- going 3-for-4 with two runs and a walk. Schambow along with James Hankerson Jr. Jalen Gellings, Jonathan Fitz and Camden Kuhnke were a part of the five Dock Spiders to have multiple hits on the night.

Fond du Lac pitching rotation used five arms on the night as the Dock Spiders struggled to limit the Woodchucks offense that totaled double-digits in the runs and hits column. The Dock Spiders also gave up 12 walks and committed two errors on the night.

The Dock Spiders are on the road for the next two days as they head up to Athletic Park to take on Wausau Woodchucks to close out the season series with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. CT.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is on Thursday, August 7th at 6:35 p.m. as the Dock Spiders take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Come out to the ballpark as the Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Arañas de Muelle de Fond du Lac. Players and coaches will wear special alternate jerseys and hats. Hats will be available for purchase in the Team Store and jerseys will be available via auction to benefit the Moraine Park Foundation. Thursday night is also Craft Brews & Brats night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage where fans can enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3 and 16 oz. craft draft beer for $3 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

