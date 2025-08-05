Rox Clinch Home Field Advantage in First Playoff Series with 3-2 Win

August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox pitcher JP Robertson

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (44-20) secured a 3-2 victory over the Bismarck Larks (18-49) on Monday, while also claiming home field advantage in the first series of the playoffs.

The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three Sub-Divisional Series in which the First-Half Great Plains West Champion Rox will play game one on the road on Sunday, August 10th. Games two and three (if needed) of the series will be played at Joe Faber Field on Monday, August 11th, and Tuesday, August 12th (if needed). Playoff tickets are on sale here, and visit stcloudrox.com for the latest details.

Below is a recap of St. Cloud's win over Bismarck on Monday:

The Rox set the tone early by taking the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a pitch hit Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh).

St. Cloud added on another run from an RBI single by Eric Bello (St. Cloud State University) in the top of the fourth to extend the advantage to 2-0.

JP Robertson (University of Mississippi) received the start on the mound for the Rox and would pitch 4.2 shutout innings with six strikeouts.

With the game tied at two, Wilmis Castro (St. Cloud State University) blasted a home run into left field to give the Rox a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning.

Pitcher Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) closed out the game on the mound for the Rox and earned his fifteenth save of the season to finish a 3-2 Rox victory.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Wilmis Castro.

St. Cloud plays game two against the Larks on Tuesday, August 5th, at 6:35 p.m. The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on August 6th to face the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. There will be a special appearance by WWE Hall-of-Famer, the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, presented by Sentry Bank. DiBiase will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be signing autographs throughout the game, starting when the gates open at 5:35 p.m. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

Playoff Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase here or by calling 320-240-9798.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

