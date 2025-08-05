Rockers Look for Sweep against Rafters

August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers infielder David Ballenilla

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers infielder David Ballenilla(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (17-14, 39-25) look to finish off the season series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (8-23, 21-45) on a high note as they host Game 2 of a two-game set at Capital Credit Union Park at 6:35pm tonight.

Green Bay started out hot yesterday, as Collin Helms, Eli Selga and David Ballenilla combined for four home runs in the first four innings of the game and took a 9-0 lead. Steve Marhefke was strong on the mound with six scoreless frames and five strikeouts. The Rafters attempted a late comeback as they scored six runs in the seventh and eighth, and had the tying run at the plate in the ninth, but Evan Miranda closed things out with two strikeouts and the save, en route to a 9-6 victory.

KJ Ward will get his second start and fifth total appearance of the season tonight. Ward enters with a 2-0 record and a 2.25 ERA. The Rockers are 4-0 on the season when he appears and will look to do the same in his final start of the regular season.

The Rockers will continue their homestand with a two-game series against the Wausau Woodchucks, starting on Wednesday at 6:35pm at Capital Credit Union Park. Gates will open at 5:30pm and Annex will be performing pregame.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.