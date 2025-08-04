Rockers Blast Four Homers, and Reclaim Home Turf against Rafters

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers put on a show Monday night at Capital Credit Union Park, using an early offensive explosion and a strong outing from Steven Marhefke to take down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 9-6.

It didn't take long for the Rockers to ignite the offense. Collin Helms opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, setting the tone for a four-run frame. Max Humphrey followed with a two-run double, and Brayden Buchanan added an RBI single to make it 4-0 right out of the gate.

Eli Selga kept the momentum rolling in the second with a solo blast of his own, and David Ballenilla added to the fireworks in the third, crushing a two-run homer to stretch the lead to 7-0. In the fourth, Selga struck again- this time with a two-run shot to deep right-center- marking his second home run of the night and pushing the Rockers to a 9-0 advantage.

On the mound, Marhefke was dialed in from the first pitch. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings, commanding the zone and keeping the Rafters off balance while the Rockers built their lead.

Wisconsin Rapids put together a few late-inning rallies, but Green Bay stayed composed and closed out the win to start the week on a high note. With power at the plate and poise on the mound, the Rockers delivered a complete team effort and gave fans plenty to cheer about at home. Tomorrow the Rockers will suit up for the series finale. Pre-game singo will keep guests entertained an hour before first pitch at 6:35 p.m.







