Loggers Fall to Rochester 12-7

August 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - Copeland Park packed in the season high for attendance, as 2,718 Copeland Crazies gathered for another matchup between La Crosse and Rochester.

The Honkers got things started in the bottom of the second inning Ramon Teran doubled into center field, scoring Max Aude. Ricky Requejo followed that up with a double of his own as both Kaiser and Teran came in to score making it a 3-run lead for Rochester.

Rochester added another run to their lead in the 3rd inning as Josh Outlaw came around to score as Miles Ghossein reached on an error.

La Crosse fought back with 2 runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning as Joe Quelch (Georgia Gwinnett) tripled and his college teammate Jackson Cobb (Georgia Gwinnett) came around to score. Quelch later came in to score as Savion Flowers (Kansas) had an RBI groundout.

Rochester got that 4-run lead right back however, as Luke Stulga singled in Kaiser and Teran, making it a 6-2 lead for Rochester.

In the bottom of the 5th, Jackson Cobb doubled into left field, scoring Justin Roulston (Long Beach St.). Cobb then came in to score on a Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii) RBI double.

Rochester responded right back with 3 runs in the top of the 6th. Stulga reached on an error, scoring Kaiser for the 3rd time. Requejo then came around to score on an RBI groundout from Josh Outlaw. Coughlin singled into center field and Stulga came in to score from 3rd.

Stulga continued to fill up the stat sheet with a solo home run into left field extending the lead for Rochester.

In the bottom of the 8th, Edinger (Louisville) earned an RBI, scoring Savion Flowers.

Rochester added 2 more insurance runs Coughlin and Coshenet both came around to score in the inning.

La Crosse wouldn't go down without a fight however as they scratched across 2 more runs in the bottom of the 9th but it wouldn't be enough for the win. Beau Alazaus had a stellar outing for Rochester going 6.2 innings, scattering 8 hits and allowing just 3 earned runs. Banda is credited with the loss for the Loggers.

La Crosse is headed up north of the border for a series with Thunder Bay and will return back to Copeland Park on August 8 to finish up the regular season against Rochester.







Northwoods League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.