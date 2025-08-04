Woodchuck Called Up: Woodchucks Alum C.J. Kayfus Makes Major League Debut

August 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI- Since its inception in 1994, the Northwoods League has seen over 400 alumni reach the Major Leagues. On August 1, Collin James Kayfus, better known as "C.J" became the latest to join that prestigious group.

Kayfus got the call every ballplayer hopes for: a promotion to the Cleveland Guardians and a shot at the big leagues. He became one of just 32 players from the Woodchucks organization to make it to the major leagues, joining a list of high-caliber players that have made their mark on the big stage. That includes two-time World Series champion and 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist, 2011 World Series Champion Daniel Descalso, 13-year MLB veteran and two-time divisional series champion Kevin Pillar, and established MLB infielder and 2019 NLDS Champion Paul DeJong.

Not only did Kayfus get called up, but he made his Major League debut on Saturday, August 2, 2025, against the Minnesota Twins, and made an immediate impact. In his first major league at-bat, Kayfus had runners on first and third, and with an 0-2 count, he made contact. Kayfus grounded out to the shortstop, but earned his first big-league RBI in the process, as Josh Naylor came in to score the opening run of the game. Cleveland went on to win the game, 5-4.

The next day, Sunday, August 3, Kayfus earned his first big league hit. In the bottom of the ninth, with the Guardians down three, Kayfus belted a breaking ball over the right-fielder's head, sparking a comeback attempt for Cleveland with a double. Later in the frame Kayfus would cross the plate for the first time in his big-league career when he scored on an RBI single from Brayan Rocchio.

Kayfus is the first former Woodchuck to make his way to the MLB since Parker Dunshee made his MLB debut with Oakland Athletics on August 9, 2024. C.J. is also the first Woodchuck alum coached by Corey Thompson to get called up. The Woodchucks now rank second in Northwoods League history for most alumni to reach the Major Leagues, trailing only the St. Cloud Rox.

Kayfus played for the Woodchucks back in 2021, during Thompson's first season as head coach, and played during June and July of that season following his freshman year at Miami (FL). In his first start with the Woodchucks, Kayfus went 4-5 with three RBIs at Athletic Park against the Madison Mallards, setting the tone for a successful summer.

Kayfus registered 13 RBIs, 14 walks, and 19 hits during his summer in Wausau. He scored eight runs for the Woodchucks and had four total extra base hits, and finished his season strong, collecting a hit in three of his final four games before departing in late July. It would turn out that Kayfus's summer in Wausau set the stage for a huge shift in his baseball career.

After his time in Wausau, Kayfus made a massive jump in offensive production at Miami, hitting .366 with the Hurricanes in his sophomore season with eight home runs and 51 RBIs. He would put up similar numbers in his junior season, which got the attention of MLB teams. Kayfus was selected in the third round of the 2023 MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians, and immediately began playing in their minor league system.

In 2024, Kayfus split time between High-A and Double-A ball and hit .291 with a .393 on-base percentage. That included ten home runs and 55 RBIs in 67 games with Cleveland's Double A affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks.

Kayfus went back to Akron to start the 2025 season, but quickly moved up to Triple A to play for the Columbus Clippers in April. Kayfus continued to provide offense, hitting .283 with 35 extra base hits, while driving in 43 runs. That production got him his chance in the major leagues, with the natural first baseman starting his big-league career in right field.

The Woodchucks organization would like to congratulate C.J. Kayfus on his incredible accomplishment and are proud to have played a part in C.J.'s journey to make his dream a reality. The organization wishes C.J. the best of luck with the Cleveland Guardians and look forward to seeing what the future holds for him in the MLB.

As for the current Woodchucks team, they are in the home stretch of the 2025 season and are pushing to qualify for the Northwoods League playoffs. Wausau has just three home games remaining in the regular season, and one of those is tomorrow, Tuesday, August 4, when they host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m.







