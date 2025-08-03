Woodchucks Fall to Fond du Lac on Sunday Afternoon

August 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks cooled off after the recent hot streak on Sunday afternoon, as they were taken down on the road by the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 3-2.

The loss means that Wausau and Fond du Lac have now split the first two games of their four-game series. It's just the seventh time that Wausau has tasted defeat in the second half of their 2025 season. Despite the defeat, Wausau still leads the season series over the Dock Spiders, 7-3.

With Wausau's defeat today and Madison's win over Green Bay at home, the Woodchucks now hold a one game lead over the Mallards in the race for the final playoff spot in the Great Lakes West. Wausau has six games remaining, while the Mallards will play seven more. The Woodchucks hold the tiebreaker over the Mallards, and Wausau and Madison will not meet again during the 2025 regular season.

However, there was still a very bright spot that came out of Sunday's game. In the first inning, Wausau outfielder Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M) broke the single season stolen base record when he stole third base to bring his tally this summer to 43. With that steal, Smith-Johnson overtook the franchise record, which was set by John Hamilton back in 1996. In addition, Smith-Johnson also has the most stolen bases by a Woodchuck in a career, with 58.

Smith-Johnson would steal again later in the game, increasing his total to 44. That moved him inside the top 10 for stolen bases in a single season in Northwoods League history. Only three players- Chandler Simpson, Connor Kopach and Larry Edwards- have stolen 50 bases in a single season.

Wausau would score the first run of the game. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) was brought in on a sacrifice fly by Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) to put the Woodchucks in front. The Dock Spiders scored runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings to pull ahead, 3-1, but Wausau would get a run back in the seventh, when Malone brought Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) in with another sacrifice fly. However, the Woodchucks couldn't generate any more offense, as they were held to two runs or less for just the fourth time this season.

Wausau's pitching staff kept the Woodchucks in the game throughout the afternoon. In his first Northwoods League start, Tyler Fredrick (Carroll) was solid, allowing just three runs, one unearned, while striking out two hitters in five innings of work.

Connor Hill (College of Central Florida/St. John's River State) and Broden Jackson (Madison CC) both came out of the bullpen, and each tossed 1.1 innings while recording a walk and a strikeout. Wausau's arms have now allowed just seven runs over the past 26 innings and have put together strong games on the mound during Wausau's playoff push.

The Woodchucks are now 42-21, while dropping to 16-16 on the road. The Woodchucks have six games remaining, with three of those on the road, and three at home. They will return to Herr-Baker Field for one final time tomorrow to play against Fond du Lac for the third straight day. First pitch for that game is set for 6:35 p.m. and can be viewed exclusively on ESPN+.

Wausau's next home game is on Tuesday, August 5, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. There's plenty of things going on at Athletic Park that night, beginning with Bang for Your Buck Night with $2 hot dogs, 16 oz domestic beers, and 16 oz sodas! Plus, the first 500 fans aged 21 and older through the gate will receive a stylish hooded t-shirt, courtesy of Miller Lite. On top of all of that, it's Cost Cutters and The Barber's Family Night, where the first 50 fans in the gates will get exclusive Cost Cutters coupons. It's set to be a packed house at Athletic Park, and fans can join the fun by purchasing tickets on woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.