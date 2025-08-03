Dock Spiders Outlast the Woodchucks

August 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Jaden Morris

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders push past the Woodchucks at Herr-Baker Field after holding Wausau to only four hits and totaling scoreless innings.

In the Sunday afternoon matchup, the Dock Spiders squared-off against the Woodchucks for the 10th time this season and Wausau struck first off a sacrifice-fly in the opening inning. The Dock Spiders responded in the bottom of the third off a James Bornick RBI single that tied the game a 1-1. In the bottom of the fourth inning the Dock Spiders took a lead they would not relinquish as James Hankerson Jr knocked an RBI double to give Fond du Lac a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the sixth inning the Dock Spiders got some insurance as Devin Nunez crossed home plate for the Dock Spiders off of an error. The Woodchucks found the scoring column again off of another sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning, however, the Dock Spiders defense locked down to close out a one run win over the Woodchucks.

The player of the game for the Dock Spiders was starter Jaden Morris who went five innings- allowing only two hits and one run to his four strikeouts.

The Dock Spiders only used two arms in the game as reliever Dylan Immel did great work to close out the win. Immel amassed four innings on the mound with one strikeout while holding Wausau to only two hits and one run.

Fond du Lac's offense saw great results after starting the game with six straight outs as the Dock Spider batting order went on to total nine hits over the next six innings. James Bornick, who made his home debut as a Dock Spider and who is a local product of Marian University, was the only Dock Spider to find the hit column multiple times as he went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

The next game is on tomorrow, August 4th at 6:35 p.m. as the Dock Spiders take on the Wausau Woodchucks. The game falls on Racing Night where fans in attendance will be able to check out local racing team cars and celebrate speed at the ballpark with a special Can Koozie giveaway presented by Carbliss. This Monday's game is also a part of the $5 Ticket Special presented by WFRV-TV Channel 5 and Miller Mondays presented by Miller Brewing Company where fans can enjoy $5 tickets with Channel 5 while supplies last courtesy of WFRV-TV.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

