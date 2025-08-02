Dock Spiders Drop to the Woodchucks
August 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
WAUSAU, WI - The Dock Spiders fall to the Woodchucks at Athletic Park after being held scoreless in the final five frames of the defensive duel.
In the Saturday afternoon contest the Woodchucks found the scoring column first in the bottom of the second inning. However the Dock Spiders were quick to tie the game in the top of the third off of a Reece McCarthy RBI double. Wausau then took the lead back with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning to make it a 3-1 game. A Taylor Freeman RBI single made it a one run game for the Dock Spiders in the top of the fourth inning. From this point the Woodchucks scored two straight and held the Dock Spiders offense at bay to secure a 5-2 win over Fond du Lac.
Fond du Lac's offense had trouble getting rhythm against a stout Woodchucks defense as the Dock Spiders only tallied two runs and six hits. No Dock Spider had a multiple hit performance as Reece McCarthy and Taylor Freeman were the only Dock Spiders to record an RBI.
On the mound the Dock Spiders used four arms but struggled at key times to hold off the Woodchucks offense. Wausau recorded seven hits with a pair of doubles. Garrett Workman and Mason Bright each went three innings and combined for three of the Dock Spiders four strikeouts.
The Dock Spiders will look to reset as they square-off against the Woodchucks for the next three days with the next two matchups taking place at Herr-Baker Field.
The next game is on tomorrow, August 3rd at 1:05 p.m. as the Dock Spiders take on the Wausau Woodchucks. The game falls on Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day & Player Poster Giveaway as the Dock Spiders organization thanks its Season Ticket Holders for their passion and support throughout the season and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a player poster courtesy of the MLB Network. This Sunday's game is also an Autograph Sunda y presented by Kwik Trip where if you stay after the game you can collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
