Rox Look to Split Series Sunday

August 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Augusto Mungarrieta and Logan Lawrence

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (42-20) fell to the Willmar Stingers (35-29) 12-1 on Saturday and will look to split the series on Sunday.

St. Cloud found offense in the fourth inning with a Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) double, followed by an RBI single from Augusto Mungarrieta (University of Kansas) to score a run.

Aiden Lieser (Iowa Western CC) provided 2.1 innings of relief on the mound and held the Stingers scoreless during his time while throwing five strikeouts.

The First-Half Great Plains West Champion Rox would fall 12-1, but will go for the split on Sunday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Aiden Lieser.

St. Cloud plays game two of the series against the Willmar Stingers on Sunday, August 3rd, at 5:05 p.m. The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on August 6th to face the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. There will be a special appearance by WWE Hall-of-Famer, the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, presented by Sentry Bank. DiBiase will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be signing autographs throughout the game, starting when the gates open at 5:35 p.m. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

