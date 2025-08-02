Larks Walk It off in 10th Inning against MoonDogs

August 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Owen Laessig came to the plate with runners on first and third with no one out in the bottom of the 10th inning. The game was tied at 7. Laessig got the job done with two strikes, sending a fly ball to left field that was deep enough to score Kayde Iranon from third base. "I missed the first two, and I knew that a strikeout wasn't an option," said Laessig. "I just had to buck up, get on the plate, and put something in the air deep."

It was an action-packed game. The Larks hit three solo home runs, as Kayde Iranon, Isaiah Parido, and Kimo Wilinski all hit their first home run of the season.

Christian Knight's RBI single tied the game up in the 8th inning. In the top of the 9th, Preston Freeman hit a line drive back to Luke Miller on the mound. It went off the edge of Miller's glove, giving the MoonDogs a 6-5 lead. Dylan Wipf replaced Miller, and walked two batters, making it a 7-5 game.

The Larks responded instantaneously in the bottom half of the 9th. Parido led off the inning with a base hit. Ricardo Aponte followed it up with a double down the left field line. Tyler Bunting would tie the game up on a towering double to the gap in right center field. Wipf held the MoonDogs off the board in the 10th, setting the stage for Laessig.

"It's huge," said Larks Manager Mark Weidemaier on the win. "I mean, these guys played hard. We cashed in on a few opportunities, missed a few, but at the end, we came out on top which is all that mattered."







Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2025

Larks Walk It off in 10th Inning against MoonDogs - Bismarck Larks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.