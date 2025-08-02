Woodchucks Tie Franchise Record for Consecutive Home Wins

WAUSAU, WI- Back in the 2012 season, the Wisconsin Woodchucks went on one of the most memorable runs in franchise history, winning 17 straight games at Athletic Park in the second half of the season to help them push into the playoffs. That win streak at home set a franchise record that looked untouchable. Not anymore.

On Saturday afternoon, the 2025 Wausau Woodchucks tied the franchise record when they won a 17th consecutive game at Athletic Park, picking up yet another important victory in their playoff push when they beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 5-2. The Woodchucks have won every single home game they've played in the second half of the season, and their last loss at home came over a month ago on June 29. With Saturday's win, Wausau pushed its home record to 26-5- the best in the entire Northwoods League.

Wausau has also won five of its last six games and are edging closer to clinching the second half title in the Great Lakes West and earning a spot in the playoffs. The magic number for Wausau to secure a postseason spot now sits at 6. The pressure now shifts to Madison- who are playing Green Bay at home at the time of this writing- to keep pace with Wausau in the playoff race. The Woodchucks currently sit two and a half games ahead of the Mallards in the second-half standings.

Wausau got on the board first today. Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas/Hawaii) started the bottom of the second inning. with a leadoff walk and made his way to third base later in the frame. Hunter Carlson (Wichita State/Georgia State) earned an RBI by bringing Soliz home on a groundout to make it 1-0.

Fond du Lac scored in the third inning to tie the game, but in the bottom half, another franchise record was met. Christian Smith-Johnson was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and then swiped second base, recording his 42nd stolen base of the 2025 season. Smith-Johnson has now tied the single season record for stolen bases in Woodchucks history, which was set back in 1996 by John Hamilton.

Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) would help make that stolen base count. He belted a double that hit the wall in center field, which scored Smith-Johnson and put the Woodchucks back in front, 2-1. It was one of two doubles for Schlotterback on the afternoon, bringing his extra base hit total to 26 on the summer. Hunter Carlson then earned his second RBI on the day when he took a bases-loaded walk, his first of three on the day, to bring Schlotterback home.

Fond du Lac cut the lead to one in the fourth, but Wausau added insurance in the sixth. After Jake Berkland reached on a fielder's choice, and Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) picked up a single, Christian Smith-Johnson brought both runners in with a soft ground ball single into left field. That brough Smith-Johnson's RBI total on the 2025 season to 52, which is tied for second on the team, and is tied for fourth among all Northwoods League players.

Wausau's pitching was excellent yet again at Athletic Park to keep Fond du Lac's offense off the board. Grant Parson (Indiana State) made his second quality start of the summer, tossing six innings and only allowing two runs, while striking out four. Parson pitched out of trouble in multiple innings while only giving up three hits. The Woodchucks are now 4-1 when Parson starts, and 16-1 overall when they get a quality start from their pitcher.

Wausau then got a huge boost out of its bullpen late. With just a three-run lead, Kade Douglas (CSU-Pueblo) came in and dealt a nine-out save, the longest save for any Wausau pitcher in the 2025 season. He retired nine of the 12 hitters he faced, and got five ground ball outs to secure his first save of the summer. It was also the longest appearance for Douglas on the mound this summer for Wausau.

The Woodchucks are now 42-20 and have a league-best 21-6 record in the second half. Wausau now has just seven games remaining in the regular season, with three of those coming at home.

Today, the Woodchucks played in special Hawaiian-themed jerseys, the only time this season where Wausau wore alternate uniforms. The special jerseys were auctioned off at Athletic Park during the game, and all proceeds from that auction will go to benefit Safe Kids Marathon County.

Wausau will now hit the road both tomorrow and Monday to face the Dock Spiders at Herr-Baker Field. Wausau holds a 3-1 record on the road against the Dock Spiders, and a 16-15 record away from home overall. Tomorrow's game against Fond du Lac is set to begin at 1:05 p.m. and will be the final Sunday game of the regular season.

