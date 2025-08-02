Gray's Bat Stays Hot in Chinooks Loss to Rafters

MEQUON, WI - Bottom of the 8th inning. Bases loaded. Only one out. Grant Gray steps into the right-handed batter's box.

"I wasn't trying to do too much," Gray said after the game. "He threw (a curveball) up and I got my pitch."

The UCLA redshirt freshman smoked a no-doubt grand slam into the Modelo Beer Pen in straightaway left field. It didn't end up meaning much as the Chinooks lost to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 13-6, but to Gray and his coaches, it was a precious moment to improve.

"It's good to see him lock in and not throw away at-bats," interim manager Aidan Wojciehowski said about Gray after the game. "That's the biggest thing with the summer, every at-bat is an opportunity."

Gray echoed the same sentiment.

"At the end of the day, that's what summer ball is for," he said. "We're all to get better."

Gray, who came into Saturday night with a base hit in five of his last six starts (including three multi-hit games), continued his offensive hot streak. He went 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs and was a triple away from the cycle, earning Current Electric Superhero of the Game honors for his effort.

Timing was everything for Gray, too. His mother and grandmother flew in to see him play, and he certainly gave them a show.

"To have them in attendance was really cool," he said.

While the bat was hot, the glove was not. The versatile defender started the contest at shortstop but transitioned over to a more familiar position at third base in the 6th inning after some defensive struggles.

"He's a utility guy at school...(we were) trying him in a different spot." Wojciehowski said.

Gray was involved in two of the three Chinooks errors on the night. Another error at the hot corner by Jesse Aguirre led to the defensive shuffle. Despite making mistakes, Gray is always open to moving around.

"Moving around the field is the best thing to do," he said. "It gives you more versatility...I'm always staying ready and not getting comfortable with one position."

The Chinooks leadoff man looks to pick up right where he left off when Lakeshore returns to Moonlight Graham Field on Sunday to take on the Rafters for the final time in 2025.

With the playoffs now out of reach for the 'Nooks, Wojciehowski says the focus is (as it's always been) on improving individually.

"Every rep that you have is an opportunity to grow and get better."







