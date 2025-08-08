Chinooks Explode for Season-High 17 Runs in Final Home Game

MEQUON, Wis. - The postgame fireworks show at Moonlight Graham Field was symbolic of the final Chinooks home game of the season which preceded it.

The Chinooks' bats came alive, scoring a season-high 17 runs in a 10-run victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Manager Aidan Wojciehowksi has talked all year about the contagiousness of hitting. After some decent at bats from ascending batters in Thursday night's contest, they finally broke through.

Batting in the 9th spot, shortstop Bubba Heidler (who was recognized pregame as the Chinooks 2025 Defensive Player of the Year) had his best game as a Chinook, going 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs.

"He's the type of player that has all the tools (to be a great hitter), Wojciehowski said about Heidler. "He's been putting together some good at bats...to see him do it at the end of the year was pretty fun to watch."

Heidler wasn't the only contributor towards the bottom of the lineup. The last four batters in Lakeshore's order Friday night combined for 10 RBIs.

Jesse Aguirre, the 7th hitter, had two big hits for Lakeshore. He launched a moonshot of a 2-run home run over the left field fence for his first pair of runs batted in.

Aguirre said it felt good to finally hit one out after a rough stretch in which he was just 1 for his last 13.

"Things weren't really going my way recently...I knew I tried to take it the other way and just be on time...I got into it pretty well."

The Mesa CC freshman nearly hit a second long ball, too. His second hit struck the top of the left field fence, inches from a second home run.

"I thought I hit it better (than the last one), actually," he said. "I don't really hit a lot of homers, so I still had to run it out and hustle out the triple."

Owen DeShazo, who was recognized pregame as a Chinooks Ironman for being one of three players to be with the team for all 72 games, had one of his best nights of the summer, too. The junior from Boston College went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs.

Wojciechowski lauded the work DeShazo has done this summer.

"He's a grinder," the skipper said. "He always wanted to be in there, always wanted to play...he's a fantastic human being and someone you really root for to be successful."

Wojciehowksi, who's 4-4 since taking over managerial duties from Mikel Moreno to finish the season, was proud of how the Chinooks rallied around each other and came together for a massive victory, even with nothing on the line.

Lakeshore has one final contest on the schedule with a trip up to Fond du Lac Saturday evening. With a pair of fifth-year seniors available on the mound, it presents an extremely unique opportunity for them to go out on a high note.

"It's very rare to end your career on a win," Wojciehowksi said. "We have an opportunity (to do that)."







