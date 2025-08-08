Rivets Blown Out By Kingfish In 2025 Home Finale

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The postgame fireworks capped off a rollercoaster season in Rockford.

The final home game of the 2025 season for the Rockford Rivets (13-23) was a blow out loss to the Kenosha Kingfish (16-19). The loss finished a turbulent season in Loves Park that saw Rockford have two separate managers.

Head Coach Griffin Smith reflected on his opportunity to coach this squad.

"Rockford will always have a special place in my heart," Smith said. "They gave a chance on a 24-year-old kid. It means a lot to me, the support I got when I took over was awesome."

Kenosha started out hot at the top of the first. James Davis Gaston (West Alabama) struggled mightily with his control. The first six Kingfish batters reached base to open the game.

Two wild pitches allowed the first scores of the game. A two-RBI double and an RBI single brought the Rivets down 5-0 to end the inning.

Davis Gaston didn't last the full first inning. The right-hander had many problems with his command, giving up five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three.

The Rivets came back with one of their own at the bottom of the first. Two were hit by pitches and a walk loaded the bases to begin the inning. A sacrifice fly from Collin Taylor (Los Angeles Valley) scored the first Rivets' run of the game. Rockford was unable to score any more in the inning.

Kenosha regained the five-run lead with the first two batters in the top of the second. Alex Easton (Rockford) came in relief of Davis Gaston and struggled himself. An RBI double followed a leadoff double to make it 6-1. The Kingfish were not done there, an RBI double and a three-run home run blew the game wide open, making it 10-1.

Tate Shimao (Hawaii) added his 40th RBI of the season in the bottom of the second, with an RBI single to score Kenny Hirschfeld (Lackawanna).

The Kingfish kept taking advantage of Rivets' pitching, this time it was Ty Horkan (Keiser). In the top of the fourth, Kenosha opened the inning with two walks and a single to load the bases. An RBI single added the 11th run of the ballgame for the Kingfish.

They didn't stop there, another RBI single and a RBI walk added two more runs. If things couldn't get worse for the Rivets, a RBI fielder's choice and a two-RBI single added the 14th, 15th and 16th runs of the game for Kenosha.

The Rivets added its third run of the ballgame with a Taylor sacrifice fly to left that scored Shimao.

The Kingfish kept pouring on the runs, with () in the top of the seventh. Two walks and a single loaded the bases, and a RBI hit by pitch scored the first run of the inning. A walk and a sacrifice fly scored two more to bring Kenosha's run total to 19.

Nick Williams of the Kingfish rubbed salt into the wounds. He jacked a three-run bomb for Kenosha's second of the game. Kenosha now had 22 runs to end the eighth inning.

For the second straight night, Gavin Taylor (Nevada Las Vegas) homered. After a double from Shimao, Taylor jacked a two-run home run to left. He had seven RBIs in the final two games at Rivets stadium.

The ninth inning saw the Rivets go 1-2-3 for the final time this season. The Rivets get blown out in the last game at home of the 2025 season.

An emotional Smith had one final message for Rivets Nation.

"Thank you for the support," Smith said. "Becasue as many ups and downs we've had, the fact that there's still people out here supporting and that are invested in the guys. If I get the opportunity to come back next year, it's going to be a really good one."

The Rivets will play one final game tomorrow night against the Kingfish in Kenosha at 6:35 p.m.

