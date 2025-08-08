Mallards Pull Away Late in Win Over Lakeshore Chinooks

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (42-24) used timely hitting and shutdown relief pitching to pull away late in an 11-3 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks (26-43) on Thursday night.

The teams traded runs early in the game. The Mallards struck first on an error that brought home Justin Gadomski (Illinois Wesleyan University), but Grant Gray (UCLA) answered with a leadoff homer in the bottom half for the Chinooks.

Tied at two in the third, the Mallards loaded the bases with two outs. Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) delivered in the clutch, ripping a three-run double to give Madison a 5-2 lead. Lakeshore responded in the fourth, with Bubba Heidler (Riverside City CC) knocking an RBI single to cut it to 5-3.

In the fifth inning, the Mallards created some separation. Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) drove in a run to extend the lead to three, before Will Johannes (University of Illinois) hit an RBI single to make it 7-3.

The score remained until the ninth, when Madison put the game away. Lulewicz continued his big night by driving in a pair of runs with a double. Two straight sacrifice flies from Johannes and Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) pushed the advantage to 11-3. Madison's pitching staff didn't allow a run over the final five innings in the victory.

Francesco Capocci (University of North Carolina) earned the win in relief for the Mallards, his fifth of the season. He pitched 3.2 scoreless innings and didn't allow a hit. Tristan Arnold (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks. With the victory, the Mallards moved into a tie atop the Great Lakes West second half standings.

The Mallards will play a doubleheader on the road against the Green Bay Rockers on Friday, beginning at 4:05 p.m. Madison returns home to Warner Park on Saturday night for the final home game of the regular season against the Rockers at 6:05 p.m.







