Spitters Win Their 14th Straight Game at Home in 5-3 Thriller

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters take game one against the Royal Oak Leprechauns 5-3, eliminating them from playoff contention in front of 4,012 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium Friday night.

The Pit Spitters took advantage of a Noah Bright error in the bottom of the eighth inning and mounted a two-run, two-out rally to take game one by a score of 5-3. Ricky Kidd earned the save where he etched his name in the record books by becoming the reliever with the lowest ERA in franchise history with 0.00.

Despite the constant runners on base for both sides through the first couple of innings, it was a slow start until Jacob Kucharczyk scored on a wild pitch to give the Spitters a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. In the top of the fourth inning, the Leprechauns didn't waste any time tying the game as Preston Leon singled into center field to make it 1-1. Entering the top of the sixth inning, the Leprechauns struggled with getting a big hit with runners on base as they had left 10 men on up to that point. However, Royal Oak took a 2-1 lead on a passed ball before Tristan Crane drove in another run on a base hit to right field to make it 3-1. After a quick first out in the bottom of the sixth Cole Prout drew a walk followed by a base hit from Cade Collins. Prout scored on a wild pitch before Adam Broski drove in a run on a groundout back to the pitcher to tie the game at 3-3. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Cade Collins had flown out to left field before Bright had dropped the ball allowing Collins to advance to second base. Broski drove him in during the next at-bat to give the Spitters a 4-3 lead. Hunter Herndon then stuck his bat out and floated a ball into center field to extend the Spitters lead to 5-3. Ricky Kidd came in out of the bullpen and set the Leprechauns down to secure the Spitters 14th straight home win.

Traverse City improves to 48-22 and 27-9 in the second half while Royal Oak falls to 35-36 overall and 20-16 in the second half. Jack Griffiths (1-1) earned his first win of the season by completing an inning of relief where he walked one, gave up a hit, and struckout one. Gabe Jones (1-1) was handed his first loss of the season after 2.1 innings where two runs scored on three hits. Ricky Kidd (2-0) retired the side in order in the top of the ninth inning earning his first save of the season.

UP NEXT

The final home game of the 2025 regular season will be tomorrow night as the Pit Spitters will aim to sweep the Leprechauns. First pitch will be tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Broadcast coverage with Jackson Heiden begins at 7:00 p.m. on the Northwoods League Network on the Northwoods League + app. With the win tonight, the first round of the playoffs is officially set as the Pit Spitters will face the Kalamazoo Growlers. Game one will be Sunday with the time to be determined.







Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.