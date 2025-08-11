Spitters Shut out Growlers to Advance to the Great Lakes Championship Game

Traverse City, MI - August 11, 2025 - The Traverse City Pit Spitters finished the sweep of the Kalamazoo Growlers in a 5-0 game in front of 2,019 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium Monday night to advance to the Great Lakes Championship game.

Ciaran Caughey continued the trend of lights out pitching for the Pit Spitters as he threw seven scoreless innings striking out nine, as the pitching staff allowed just one run to the Growlers throughout the two-game divisional series.

Grady Mee was able to get the offense started in the bottom of the first inning as he was hit by a pitch. Mee worked his way around the bases and then a passed ball let up by Mike Sprockett allowed him to score to give the Spitters an early 1-0 lead. With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Hunter Herndon slapped a ball down the right field line to drive in the second run of the game for the Pit Spitters. The two-out hitting continued into the bottom of the third inning as Cole Prout smoked a triple to center field before Cade Collins drove him in on a base hit into center field to extend their lead to 3-0. Looking for insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Herndon came through again by driving in two runs on a bunt to secure the Spitters win at 5-0.

Traverse City sweeps the first round of the playoffs against Kalamazoo and will now host the Green Bay Rockers at Turtle Creek Stadium tomorrow night at Turtle Creek Stadium. Ciaran Caughey (1-0) threw seven shutout innings where he gave up one hit, three walks, and struckout nine. Rocco Bernadina (0-1) threw seven innings where he allowed three runs on seven hits, a walk, and struckout four. Eliott Traver (0-0) earned his first save of his playoff career after throwing an inning of scoreless work allowing just one hit.

The Pit Spitters will host the Rockers in the Great Lakes Championship game tomorrow night where the winner advances to the Northwoods League Championship game and the loser will go home. First pitch will be Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.







