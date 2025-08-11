Rockers Look to Claim Series over Woodchucks

August 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers catcher Collin Helms

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will head west to take on the Wausau Woodchucks with a chance to move on to the Great Lakes Championship Game, with first pitch set for at 6:35pm at Athletic Park.

Green Bay comes into Wausau off of a slugfest yesterday, driving four home runs over the wall. Collin Helms opened the scoring in the first inning, turning on the first pitch he saw to take a 1-0 lead. Xaige Lancaster continued the scoring in the second, with a solo blast of his own to double Green Bay's lead. In the fourth inning, Jeremy Delamota drilled his second homer of the summer to left field to make it 4-0. The Rockers held a 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the sixth, but Eli Selga with a 3-0 swing knocked three runs in to cap the scoring on the game. Steve Marhefke, Ethen Alexander and Drew Aguiar combined for the earned run shutout to take Game 1 by a score of 8-4.

Gavin Brummund earns the mound in Game 2, making his seventh appearance and fourth start of the summer. Brummund enters with a 3.42 ERA and a 2-1 record over 23.2 innings pitched. In his three starts, he has compiled a 3.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts. He has not faced the Woodchucks yet this season.

Green Bay sits one win away from their second berth in the Great Lakes Championship in three years. With a win tonight, they would await the winner of the Traverse City-Kalamazoo series, where the Pit Spitters hold a 1-0 series lead. Location and date for the Great Lakes Championship is still to be determined based on the results of the next two days.

