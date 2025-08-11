Duluth Takes Game #1, Tops Loggers 6-2

August 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - Clinching the first half playoff spot in the Great Plains East, the Loggers hosted the second half winners in the Duluth Huskies for Game 1 of the 2025 Northwoods League Playoffs.

In the top of the 1st inning, the Huskies made their presence known as NWL MVP Ethan Surowiec blasted a 3-run shot into left field to give the Huskies the early lead.

On the 2nd pitch of the 2nd inning, Jake Downing followed that up with a home run of his own giving Duluth a commanding 4-0 lead early in the game.

Duluth tallied again in the 3rd inning as Surowiec came around to score on an Ethan Cole double.

The Huskies continued to pour it on in the 4th as Kingsley Guthrie came in to score on an RBI groundout from Rowan Kelly.

La Crosse loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning and were able to push 2 runs across in Carson Ohland (GCU) and Joseph Quelch (Georgia Gwinnett) making it a 6-2 lead for the Huskies.

Both teams threatened throughout the rest of the game but the scoring was halted after the 4th inning. The Loggers loaded the bases again in the 9th bringing up the tying run with 2 outs but were unable to convert and drop Game 1 of the 3 game series. Rolison shined on the mound for Duluth going 7.2 innings allowing just 1 earned run and striking out 6. Navarro credited with the loss for La Crosse, his first of the season. Berggren came out of the bullpen for La Crosse and dazzled, giving the offense a chance, going 5 innings allowing just 2 hits and 0 runs.

These same 2 teams will face off in Duluth on August 11 as Duluth will try and clinch the Great Plains East title while the Loggers fight to keep their season alive.







