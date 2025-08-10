Logs Roll Honkers in Regular Season Finale

La Crosse, Wisc. - For the final game of the regular season, 2,401 fans packed into Copeland Park to watch the Loggers take on the Rochester Honkers.

The Loggers bounced back after a tough loss the night before with 3 runs in the first inning. La Crosse started off the game with 7 straight base runners, the first 5 reaching on consecutive hits. Cobb (Georgia Gwinnett), Quelch (Georgia Gwinnett), and Ohland (GCU) all came around to score.

Rochester responded in the top of the 2nd as Kaiser came in to score on a Ghossein RBI single.

Rochester would then take the lead in the 3rd inning as Van Coughlin hit a 2-run homer to tie things up before Teran came in to score on an RBI double from Kaiser.

The Lumbermen wasted no time taking that lead back, however, as they responded with 5 runs of their own. Kelsen Johnson (Georgia Southwestern) came in to score on an RBI groundout from Max Pederson (Winona St.). Roulston (Long Beach St.) then came in to score on a Cobb RBI single. Carson Ohland would provide the knockout punch however with a 3 run bomb into right field, scoring Cobb and Kinzie (Hawaii).

La Crosse tallied again in the 6th as Cayden Smith (Central Michigan) hit a sac fly, scoring Quelch.

In the 7th, Cobb and Kinzie would both come around to score, and in the 8th, it was Johnson and Roulston providing the insurance runs for La Crosse.

Jackson Cobb led the way offensively going 4-5 with 3 runs, 1 RBI, and 4 stolen bases. Ohland added 4 RBIs to his season total, and Kelsen Johnson swiped 5 bags. La Crosse broke the single game franchise record for stolen bases for the 3rd time this season, stealing 17 bags as a team. Kelsen Johnson also set a franchise record with 5 walks in a game.

On the mound, it was Brandon Stanley earning the victory, striking out 4 through 6 innings. Nick Bauer is credited with the loss for Rochester. The Loggers will host game 1 of the playoffs on August 10 against Duluth at 5:05, gates open at 4.







