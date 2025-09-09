2016 Logger Nick Raquet Makes MLB Debut with Cardinals

La Crosse, Wisc. - Just two days after 2018 Logger Christian Roa debuted with the Miami Marlins, a member of the 2016 La Crosse Loggers, Nick Raquet, debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals by tossing a scoreless inning. Raquet is the 34th former Logger to make it to the Major Leagues.

Raquet was a workhorse for the Lumbermen during the summer of 2016, appearing in 12 games (10 starts), going 4-4 with a 2.23 ERA while striking out 62 batters in 64.2 innings pitched.

The now 29-year old has had quite the journey to get to MLB. A former third round pick of the Washington Nationals in 2017 out of William and Mary, Raquet actually walked away from the game after the 2019 season. After a three-year hiatus from the game, he returned in 2023 to Independent Professional Baseball before the Cardinals picked him back up in 2024 that led to his ascension to Monday night. His journey is well chronicled here.

Raquet also became the 409th NWL alum and the 37th league alum to get the call up this year, a new single season record for the NWL.







