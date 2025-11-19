Dominic Sciturro Named Loggers Field Manager

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers announced today that they have promoted one of their own to be their next field manager, as team officials shared that Dominic Sciturro will be the club's skipper in 2026. Sciturro replaces Josh Frye who managed the team from 2023-25. Frye recently took on a new position at Biola University (Calif.).

Sciturro, a Detroit, Mich. native, served as the Loggers hitting and third base coach in 2025. Under Sciturro's leadership, the Loggers offense broke four offensive franchise records while placing top five all-time in seven other categories. The Logger offense set team records for runs scored and stolen bases, finished third amongst all Northwood's League teams in stolen bases with the fourth best success rate. Sciturro also piloted the offense to the second-highest team batting average (.276) in franchise history and tallied a single season record 104 hit-by-pitches en route to advancing to the NWL post-season for the third consecutive season.

"Thank you to the Kapanke family, Chris Goodell, our former players, and the community of La Crosse for entrusting me to lead our ball club," proclaimed Sciturro. "Last summer, I learned that La Crosse is a very special place to play our national pastime. Our Loggers will reflect the passion the community shares and will have a dedication every day to develop as the next group of Loggers who go on to do great things in the game of baseball. Copeland Park has a magic to it that only a baseball stadium that is broken in like an old ball glove can bring, In large part, that magic is due to our incredible fans. We are very fortunate to have the chance to play ball all summer representing the spirit of La Crosse and its tradition of Logger baseball. I take great ownership in the responsibility of helping these young men develop as people and players so that they may obtain the dreams they set out to achieve in college and beyond."

Sciturro currently serves as the Director of Baseball Operations and Player Development at the University of Illinois-Chicago, a position he accepted this past fall after serving on Ryan Kelley's staff at Wayne State (Mich.) for the previous three seasons.

Over the course of his three seasons at WSU, Sciturro helped the Warriors win their first GLIAC title since 2010 and secure two GLIAC Tournament title game appearances. The 2023 edition of those title game appearances featured a championship crowning victory to secure a bid to the NCAA tournament.

During his time at Wayne State, the Warriors saw 5 players sign professional baseball contracts while setting a program record for wins (42) in 2023. The group of professional-turned players boasted 2023 GLIAC Player of the Year (OF) Rudy Ramirez and 2024 Boston Red Sox draftee (P) Griffin Kilander.

Loggers team president Chris Goodell shared his excitement to have Sciturro returning to lead the Loggers in 2026. "Dom brings a level of preparation, passion and analytical knowledge that is second to none," exclaimed Goodell. "In addition to being elite at player development, he also fell in love with La Crosse and what being a Logger means to our community, making him the perfect fit to lead us into 2026."

Sciturro and the Loggers will take the field for the first time in 2026 on Monday, May 25. The full 2026 schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks from the Northwoods League office. Season tickets and flex plans are on sale now with ticket information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. The Loggers office is also open Monday thru Friday, 8:30 am - 5 pm, at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse.







