Talented Trio from St. Mary's Heading to La Crosse this Summer

Published on February 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - Jack Meggs roamed the Copeland Park outfield back in 2014 and today he serves as the associate head coach at St. Mary's University in California, a 2025 NCAA Regional qualifier. The Logger alum is now sending three of his top players to La Crosse as Logger officials today announced the signings of outfielder Tanner Griffith, first baseman Makoa Sniffen and pitcher Luis Martin Romero.

Tanner Griffith just opened his junior season for St. Mary's this past weekend starting in centerfield and leading off for the Gaels. The left-handed hitting outfielder has started 78 games in two-plus seasons at St. Mary's and is a career .270 hitter. As a rookie in 2024, Griffith hit .300 over 52 games played and posted an on-base percentage of .458. Last spring, the Livermore, Calif. native hit .247 with a .418 on-base percentage as he led the team with 28 hit-by-pitches and drew 25 walks compared to only 19 strikeouts over 186 at-bats. This summer will also be Griffith's third in the summer collegiate circuit, having spent each of the last two summers competing for Portland in the West Coast Collegiate League where he hit .298 and walked 56 times compared to just 36 strikeouts over those two summers.

Makoa Sniffen is in the midst of his sophomore campaign at St. Mary's, having opened up this past weekend starting at first base and hitting fourth for the Gaels. The 6-1, 215-pound right-handed hitter saw quality action as a freshman for St. Mary's when he hit .235 over 51 at-bats. Sniffen then blew up in the summer when he hit .314 with seven home runs, drove in 46 runs and stole 20 bases while playing for the Bend Elks of the West Coast Collegiate League.

Right-handed hurler Luis Martin Romero will round out the St. Mary's trio and will bring a valuable arm with him to La Crosse this summer. Romero is just embarking on his first season for the Gaels after having spent his first two collegiate seasons at South Mountain Community College in Arizona where he won the 2025 ACCAC Division II Pitcher of the Year honors after helping lead SMCC to the ACCAC Division II Regular Season Championship, the Region I Division II Tournament Championship, and the NJCAA Division II West District Championship which resulted in a trip to the 2025 NJCAA Division II World Series. Romero appeared in 17 games and made 14 starts for the Cougars in 2025, finishing 9-2 with a save, 67 strikeouts, a 3.98 ERA, and a 1.39 WHIP in 83.2 innings. Over his two-year career at SMCC, he totaled a 14-7 record with a 4.01 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 121.1 innings pitched.

The 2026 edition of Loggers Baseball takes to the field on Monday, May 25 when they host the Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m. at the friendly confines of Copeland Park. Season tickets, group outings and flex plans are on sale now with ticket information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. The Loggers office is also open Monday thru Friday, 8:30 am - 5 p.m., at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse.







Northwoods League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.