Lumbermen Add Grand Canyon Trio

Published on January 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - Returning Logger outfield Carson Ohland is going to have some company coming with him when he makes the trek north from Arizona this summer as La Crosse Loggers team officials announced the signing of three more Grand Canyon University players today including Gunnar Penzkover, Jose Lopez III and Cody Kiemele.

Two-way standout Gunnar Penzkover is entering his sophomore season at GCU after a very productive freshman spring and summer. The 5-11, 170-pound right-handed pitcher, who can also play the outfield, made 11 appearances for the Lopes as a true freshman last spring that included seven starts on the mound. Penzkover struck out 22 batters over 30.1 innings pitched that included starts against nationally ranked foes Nebraska and Oregon. The rising sophomore also enjoyed a very successful summer playing for the Wenatchee AppleSox of the West Coast League where hit .328 and went 2-1 with a 4.62 ERA. The Penzkover name may sound familiar as Gunnar was born in La Crosse. His father, JP, wrestled at UW-La Crosse in 1993 and his uncle, Brandon, was an all-American and national championship wrestler at UWL from 1992-96.

Jose Lopez III is one of GCU's top incoming freshmen after enjoying a very fruitful high school career at Westminster Christian in Miami, Fla. The Florida all-state honoree is a Top 300 freshmen in the country according to Perfect Game, who also ranked him the third best catcher coming out of the state of Florida. Lopez, who also has the ability to play corner infield, hit .378 over three high school seasons ad launched 19 home runs during his prep career.

Southpaw Cody Kiemele is GCU's top freshman hurler who will be looking to make impact right away in 2026. Another Top 300 freshman according to Perfect Game, Kiemele was tabbed as the third best left-hander coming out of the state of California. The Riverside, Calif. native finished his senior year with a 5-1 record and a perfect 0.00 ERA and limited hitters to a .182 batting average against.

The 2026 edition of Loggers Baseball takes to the field on Monday, May 25 when they host the Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m. at the friendly confines of Copeland Park. Season tickets, group outings and flex plans are on sale now with ticket information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. The Loggers office is also open Monday thru Friday, 8:30 am - 5 p.m., at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse.







