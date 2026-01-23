Roster Building Continues with the Addition of Aztec Arms

Published on January 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The trend continues-when one arrives, another follows. The additions keep coming as the Rochester Honkers announce another pair of players. The Rochester Honkers are excited to bring aboard two pitchers from San Diego State University: Connor Abadie and Alito McBean. Both are California natives who compete in the highly competitive Mountain West Conference.

Connor Abadie is a redshirt junior right-handed pitcher from Apple Valley, California. After not competing during the 2025 season, Abadie is primed for a breakout summer. He saw action in his first two collegiate seasons, appearing in 17 games with a combined 2.35 ERA and 12 strikeouts. Abadie has proven himself both on and off the field, earning a spot on the Mountain West All-Academic Team. Honkers fans can expect a pitcher hungry to compete and committed to winning.

Alito McBean is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore from Hermosa Beach, California. Coming off his freshman season with the Aztecs, McBean looks to continue developing his craft alongside his SDSU teammate in the Midwest this summer. He earned the start in San Diego State's home opener last season and made several additional starts throughout the season. McBean logged 18.2 innings across 12 appearances, recording 11 strikeouts.

Together, these two Aztecs bring a blend of experience, upside, and competitive edge to a Honkers roster built for success.







Northwoods League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.