Sacramento State Dynamic Duo Ready to Don Honkers Teal

Published on February 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sacramento State is sending two of its best and brightest to the Honkers for the 2026 Northwoods League season. The dynamic duo of Cameron Sewell and Sam Harry brings experience, versatility, and offensive firepower from both the infield and outfield. Together, they will be an exciting pair to watch as they continue developing their skills this summer.

Cameron Sewell, a junior infielder from Medford, Oregon, handles business both in the field and at the plate. Sewell appeared in all but one game last season, earning 50 starts for the Hornets. He finished the year batting .251 with 46 hits and 33 runs scored. Sewell showcased his consistency with multiple strong stretches, including a 13-game hitting streak midway through the season and reaching base in nine consecutive games. Off the field, Sewell exemplifies the true meaning of student-athlete. He earned Western Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honors in back-to-back seasons at Sacramento State. His experience, discipline, and steady presence will elevate the Honkers' roster this summer.

Joining Sewell is fellow Hornet Sam Harry, a true freshman outfielder from Castle Rock, Colorado. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Harry brings an imposing presence to the batter's box and a fearless approach at the plate. Harry was a standout throughout his high school career, batting .432 as a sophomore while reaching base at a .500 clip. He continued to improve each season, capping his senior year with an impressive .489 batting average and 44 runs scored. He also flashed his power potential with multiple extra-base hits, including four home runs. His elite bat and athletic frame project well for the Honkers lineup.

Together, Sewell and Harry bring a unique blend of experience and youthful energy, combining steady production with a fearless mindset at the plate. They will certainly be two players to keep your eye on as the summer approaches.

Only 103 days until first pitch of the 2026 season.







Northwoods League Stories from February 13, 2026

Sacramento State Dynamic Duo Ready to Don Honkers Teal - Rochester Honkers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.