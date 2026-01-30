Honkers Add Big Bats and Sure-Gloved Prospects in Latest Signings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The anticipation for 2026 Northwoods League season builds as the Rochester Honkers continue to build a competitive roster. Rochester welcomes three talented collegiate players: Jackson Norum, Brady Errecart, and Nolan Ganter. These three athletes are a combination of youth, athleticism and experience that will add tremendous depth to the field this summer.

San Diego, California native Jackson Norum joins the Honkers as an outfielder from the University of California. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 195 pounds, the right-handed hitter enters his freshman season at Cal with an impressive résumé. Norum is no stranger to the spotlight, earning 2025 Coastal League Player of the Year honors after hitting .418 during his senior season of high school. His success wasn't limited to the field, as he also excelled academically, graduating as the Salutatorian of his class and earning Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors. With his leadership qualities and all-around ability, Norum is expected to be a valuable young contributor to the Honkers' lineup.

Joining Norum in Rochester is Brady Errecart, another University of California product. The freshman infielder from Stockton, California stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 180 pounds. Known for his defensive versatility and middle-infield skill set, Errecart was ranked as the 23rd-best shortstop in the state of California coming out of high school. He will look to make an impact in the Northwoods League alongside his collegiate teammate, giving Rochester two talented Golden Bears ready to compete at a high level this summer.

Rounding out the group is Nolan Ganter, who brings size, power, and experience to the Honkers' infield. A 6-foot-5, 225-pound first baseman, Ganter enters his junior season at Wichita State University. Originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, Ganter spent two seasons at Pima Community College, where he appeared in 94 games for the Aztecs. During his time there, he batted over .300 in consecutive seasons and recorded double-digit home runs in his sophomore campaign, earning Second Team All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (AACCA) honors. His veteran presence and reliability at first base will be a major asset for Rochester.

Now having Norum, Errecart, and Ganter the excitement for this summer is gradually getting stronger each day. Mayo Field isn't ready for the deep and dynamic roster that will take place on the diamond.







