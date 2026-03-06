Honkers Sign Trio of Talented JUCO Prospects

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With this latest round of signings, the Honkers are welcoming a strong mix of junior college talent to the roster. From the Midwest to the Northeast, three players will make their way to the Northwoods League this summer. Two will arrive from Gateway Community College in New Haven, Connecticut, while another joins from Butler Community College. Ezekiel Mendoza, Matthew Maize, and Cooper Annin are all in the midst of their sophomore seasons and are expected to be valuable contributors to the 2026 Honkers squad.

Matthew Maize, a native of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound outfielder who brings a powerful presence to the left-handed batter's box. He put together an impressive freshman season, hitting .342 with 25 RBIs and a home run. Through the first 20 games of his sophomore campaign, Maize is hitting just under .300 with 13 RBIs and a pair of home runs. His maturity at the plate and ability to produce offensively will make him a key bat in the lineup.

Next on the list is Ezekiel Mendoza, a sophomore infielder from Phoenix, Arizona. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing around 180 pounds, Mendoza has spent the past two seasons playing alongside Maize at Gateway Community College. Known for his reliable glove and athleticism in the field, Mendoza brings a steady defensive presence and a versatile skill set that will fit well with this Honkers roster.

Rounding out this group is right-handed pitcher Cooper Annin from Papillion, Nebraska, located just 12 miles southwest of Omaha, home of the College World Series. The 6- foot-4, 200-pound sophomore has an imposing frame and valuable experience on the mound for the Butler Grizzles. Annin saw action out of the bullpen as a freshman with five relief appearances, and he has already transitioned into a larger role this season, earning three starts and significantly increasing his innings pitched.

Together, this group of junior college standouts will bring youthful energy and competitive talent to the Honkers. The Northwoods League will provide them with a tremendous opportunity to continue developing their skills while showcasing their abilities to four-year programs across the country.







