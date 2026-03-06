Three Former Green Bay Northwoods League Alumns to Participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The sixth edition of the World Baseball Classic began Thursday with 20 teams facing off for the chance to be crowned the greatest baseball country in the world. The Northwoods League has 28 former players competing for 11 different teams in this year's World Baseball Classic. Three former Green Bay players are among those participating, representing all three of Green Bay's team identities heading into the 20th Anniversary Season: Troy Johnston (Israel, Green Bay Bullfrogs-2017), Dayson Croes (Netherlands, Green Bay Booyah-2021), and Tomas Lopez (Brazil, Green Bay Rockers-2025).

A Gonzaga University product, Johnston appeared in 59 games for the Green Bay Bullfrogs during the 2017 season and batted .300 with a team-leading 73 hits, four home runs and 37 RBIs. He made his MLB debut a season ago for the Miami Marlins, appearing in 44 games at first base and in the outfield and posting a .277 batting average. On November 5, 2025, Johnston was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies.

Hailing from Quincy University, Croes appeared in 51 games for the Green Bay Booyah in 2021 where he led the team with 63 hits and a .313 batting average to go along with a .391 on-base percentage. Croes ended last season with the San Francisco Giants' AAA affiliate where he posted a .349 batting average and is knocking on the door for a MLB call-up.

Lopez was a member of the first-half Champion Rockers a season ago, appearing in nine games out of the bullpen while recording three saves and sporting a 3.45 ERA. In 15.2 innings he struck out 10 batters and is currently a junior at Columbia University.

Below is a list of all former Northwoods League players on rosters for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Players are listed by the name, affiliate and year they played in the Northwoods League:

United States

- Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2015

- Griffin Jax, Tampa Bay Rays, Eau Claire Express 2015

Brazil

- Tomas Lopez, Columbia University, Green Bay Rockers 2025

Canada

- Micah Ashman, Baltimore Orioles Double-A, St. Cloud Rox 2023

- Denzel Clarke, Athletics, Kokomo Jackrabbits 2019

- Jacob Robson, Winnipeg Goldeyes (American Assoc.), Thunder Bay 2014

Czech Republic

- Terrin Vavra, MLB Free Agent, Duluth Huskies 2015

Great Britain

- Ivan Johnson, Cincinnati Reds Triple-A, Kalamazoo Growlers 2018

- Michael Petersen, Miami Marlins, Battle Creek Bombers 2015

- Graham Spraker, N/A, La Crosse Loggers 2015, 2016

- Justin Wylie, Gastonia Ghost Peppers (Atlantic League), La Crosse Loggers 2016

Israel

- Harrison Bader, San Francisco Giants, Lakeshore Chinooks 2013

- Jake Gelof, Los Angeles Dodgers High-A, Kalamazoo Growlers 2021

- Troy Johnston, Colorado Rockies, Green Bay Bullfrogs 2017

- Carlos Lequerica, Detroit Tigers High-A, Thunder Bay Border Cats 2019

- Zach Levenson, St. Louis Cardinals Double-A, Wausau Woodchucks 2022

- Matt Mervis, Washington Nationals Triple-A, Kalamazoo Growlers 2018

- Benjamin Rosengard, Idaho Falls Chukars (Pioneer League), Rockford Rivets 2019,

Rochester Honkers 2021, Eau Claire Express 2022, Madison Mallards 2022, Bismarck Larks 2023

Italy

- Matteo Bocchi, N/A, Rochester Honkers 2018

- Jakob Marsee, Miami Marlins, Great Lakes Resorters 2020, Kokomo Jackrabbits 2021,

Traverse City Pit Spitters 2022

- Miles Mastrobuoni, Seattle Mariners, Rochester Honkers 2015

- Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2020, 2021

- Greg Weissert, Boston Red Sox, Thunder Bay Border Cats 2015

Korea

- Dane Dunning, Seattle Mariners Triple-A, Waterloo Bucks 2014

Mexico

- Alex Carrillo, New York Mets, St. Cloud Rox 2019

- Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers, Willmar Stingers 2018

Netherlands

- Dayson Croes, San Francisco Giants, Green Bay Booyah 2021

Puerto Rico

- Rico Garcia, Baltimore Orioles, Kenosha Kingfish 2014

See all these former Northwoods League players contend for the World Baseball Classic title which began on March 5 and culminates on March 17 in Miami, Florida.

