Rockers Announce New Radio Home for 2026 Season

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce WNFL 99.7 and 101.9 as their new radio home for the 2026 season. All 70 games will be available to listen to, free of charge, no matter where you are. Game broadcasts will also be available to stream online. The Rockers are also happy to announce the broadcast team of Tad Martinson and Sam Klug will be providing the soundtrack to another championship summer of baseball.

"The all-new lineup of WNFL screams championships and Wisconsin Sports. We couldn't be more excited to have our games heard throughout Northeast Wisconsin on this great radio station. What better way to spend a summer night, or weekend afternoon, outside listening to baseball. It doesn't get much better than that," said Brian Kuklinski, Director of Partnerships for the Green Bay Rockers.

"The Green Bay Rockers have built a truly special experience for this community, and we couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Jason Hillery, Operations Manager for Midwest Communications. "With WNFL's hyper focus on Wisconsin sports, and our commitment to serving Northeast Wisconsin, these two brands are a perfect match."

The first broadcast on the new home for Green Bay Rockers Baseball is on May 25th and starts at 6pm, with the Rockers hitting the road to take on the Wisconsin Rapids to open the 2026 campaign.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







