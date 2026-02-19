Son of 14-Year MLB Veteran and 2000 NL Rookie of the Year Set to Join Rockers

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Chad Moeller's son Luke spent his 2023 and 2024 summers in Green Bay, honing his craft with the Rockers in the Northwoods League. The Rockers are set to add another player with MLB bloodlines to their 2026 roster with the announced signing of Rafael "RJ" Furcal Jr. The team has also announced that Furcal will be joined on the Rockers roster by Mississippi State catcher Andrew Raymond.

"Anytime you're able to add a dynamic player and middle of the order bat such as RJ Furcal to the roster, it's exciting for our organization," said General Manager John Fanta. "Andrew Raymond had a tremendous freshman year playing every day at George Mason last year and we look forward to him being a big part of our catching plans this summer as well."

RJ Furcal - OF - 6'1"/200 - San Jacinto College

A recent commit to Sam Houston State for the 2027 season, Furcal is currently playing his final junior college campaign at San Jacinto College this spring. He's off to a robust start at the plate for the Ravens, posting a .387 batting average with 5 doubles, 6 RBIs and .441 on-base percentage in 10 games on the season. As a freshman he appeared in 44 games, while posting a .303 average, with 9 home runs and 41 RBIs.

RJ's father Rafael Furcal played shortstop for 14 seasons in MLB for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Miami Marlins. He was the 2000 NL Rookie of the Year with the Braves and won the 2011 World Series as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. While his father was mostly a leadoff-type hitter as a shortstop, RJ Furcal is a more of a middle of the order bat who plays outfield but has also spent some time on the dirt throughout his young career. Furcal is a native of Weston, Florida.

Andrew Raymond - C - 6'1"/205 - Mississippi State

After an impressive true-freshman season as the starting catcher at George Mason University, Raymond took his talents into the transfer portal and headed South to Mississippi State this spring. Raymond started 50 games last season at George Mason, batting .287 with 10 doubles, five home runs, and 33 RBIs to make the All-Atlantic 10 Rookie Team. He also had an on-base percentage of .393 and OPS of .824, finishing his freshman year with 11 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI games. The Middletown, Maryland, native was part of the George Mason team that set an NCAA record with 23 runs in one inning. In that game Raymond doubled, walked, reached on an error, drove in three runs and scored three times in the second inning against Holy Cross.

