Rockers Announce 11 Returning Players from 2026 Championship Team

Published on January 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers will head into the 2026 season looking to repeat as back-to-back Champions for the first time in Northwoods League history. The team will have a familiar core of 11 players returning as the foundation of this year's roster.

"To be able to bring back such a large group of guys is a thrill for us and should be for the community as well," said General Manager John Fanta. "Every single player made meaningful contributions towards our playoff run last year and we're excited to be a part of their continued development in Green Bay this summer. The mutual interest in them wanting to return to play at Capital Credit Union Park displays how much fun they had last year and how hungry they are to build on their shared success."

Eli Selga - OF - Golden West College

Selga will return to the Rockers after appearing in 45 games and posting a .322 average and .926 OPS in 2025. He was second on the team with 49 hits, tied for first in home runs with seven, and drove in 32 runs. After spending his freshman season at San Diego State, Selga will take his talent to Golden West College this spring.

David Ballenilla - IF - Tennessee Wesleyan

Ballenilla was a fixture at second base for the Championship team last year, appearing in 56 games and earning the Rawlings Gold Glove Award at the position for his defensive prowess. At the plate, he posted a .277 average and led team with 61 hits, while swatting six home runs and driving in 35. He also was a menace on the basepaths, stealing 16 bases. Ballenilla will play at Tennessee Wesleyan this spring after spending last year with Central Arizona College.

Max Humphrey - OF - Kent State University

A stalwart in center field, Humphrey appeared in 51 games while batting .236, with seven home runs, 30 RBI, and 19 stolen bases. His elite defense all season was capped off with a SportsCenter Top 10 play in the Northwoods League Championship game in Duluth, in which he made an all-out diving catch to save multiple runs from scoring.

Parker Martin - IF - Southern Indiana

Martin appeared in 36 games in the first half for the 2025 squad. His .333 batting average ranked second on the team and he got on base at a .432 clip, proving himself as a key offensive contributor for the Rockers en route to winning the first half title and earning a postseason berth.

Aidan Kuni - C - New Mexico

Kuni will settle in at New Mexico this spring as a catcher after appearing in 39 games and playing all over the diamond for the Rockers last summer. He posted a .256 batting average, was tied for second on the team with six home runs, had 26 RBI, .405 on-base percentage, and .831 OPS.

Joe Mennella - 1B - Wagner College

Mennella joined the Rockers for 24 games in the second half of the season and playoffs, providing tremendous power in the middle of the Rockers lineup while playing first base. He posted a .231 batting average, and his seven home runs were tied for first on the team. Mennella had 28 RBI, and was on-base at a .370 clip, while posting an .883 OPS.

Alex LePage - RHP - Immaculata University

A 2025 Northwoods League All-Star, LePage made seven starts in the first half of the season for the Rockers, posting a 4-1 record and limiting opponents to a .217 batting average against him. In 29 innings pitched, he walked only five, while striking out 35, and posted a 3.41 ERA and 0.97 WHIP.

KJ Ward - RHP - Park University

Ward was a second half addition that added a stabilizing force to the back end of the bullpen while gaining some key outs throughout the playoffs. With a fastball that routinely touched 97 MPH, he tossed 19 innings, recording 19 strikeouts, 2.84 ERA, and 1.11 WHIP.

Keaton Baird - RHP - Harding University

Baird proved to be an effective swingman in the second half of last season, appearing in eight games and making one start. He posted a 2-0 record in 25.1 innings on the bump, recording 22 strikeouts and posting a 5.33 ERA.

Caden Crask-Weeks - LHP - Drury University

Crask-Weeks was a member of the first half starting rotation last summer. He appeared in six games, making five starts, posting a 1-0 record in 24 innings while recording a 4.50 ERA.

Cord Copley - RHP - Bossier Parish CC

Copley appeared in five games in relief during the first half of 2025, while compiling a 3.48 ERA and earning one save. In 10.1 innings he struck out 14 batters.

