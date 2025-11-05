Rockers Welcome Josh Merrill Back for 2026 Season

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After leading the franchise to its second Northwoods League Championship in the past three years, the Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce that Field Manager Josh Merrill will be returning to the team in 2026. Merrill currently serves as the Head Baseball Coach at Eastern Oklahoma State College, a position he started this fall after spending three years leading the Northern Iowa Area Community College baseball program. This will be Merrill's second season in Green Bay.

"I am so excited to come back to Green Bay and represent the Rockers for year number two," said Merrill. "This past summer was a blast, and I'm stoked for another round with an amazing organization."

During the regular season, Merrill guided the Rockers to a 42-28 record followed by a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs, culminating in the Rockers defeating the Duluth Huskies for the Northwoods League Championship. On his way to the playoffs, he led the team to become Northwoods League Great Lakes West First-Half Division Champions and coached the Great Lakes Division in the mid-season All-Star Game held in Madison.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Josh and his family back for another season in Green Bay," said John Fanta, General Manager of the Rockers. "He did an outstanding job leading our players and I know he is excited for the opportunity to chase another title while continuing to build upon the culture that has been created here."

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Merrill was a right-handed pitcher that started his career at Neosho County Community college where he was a part of back-to-back trips to the NJCAA D1 World Series. After Neosho County, he transferred to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and later King University. Merrill also has previous Northwoods League experience as a player, pitching for the rival Wausau Woodchucks during the 2012 season. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Oklahoma State University. Merrill currently resides in Oklahoma with his wife and their four children.

