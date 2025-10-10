Green Bay Rockers Named Northwoods League Organization of the Year. VP/GM John Fanta Named Executive of the Year.

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Northwoods League has announced the Green Bay Rockers were awarded the League's 2025 Organization of the Year award and VP/GM John Fanta was awarded the Northwoods League baseball Executive of the Year. The honors, which were decided by a vote of team officials and presented at the League's annual fall League Meetings in Madison, Wisconsin last week, are given annually to the League's top organization and outstanding executive.

The Northwoods League Baseball Organization of the Year and Executive of the Year honors come after a season which saw the Rockers win their second Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series Championship in the past three years. The Rockers ended the season with a 42-28 overall record in the regular season and posted a perfect 4-0 record in the postseason. Green Bay had 59,530 fans come through their gates over 35 games for the highest average attendance in team history (1,701 per game) for Rockers games and over 115,000 in total for all events held at Capital Credit Union Park. In addition, the team donated over $135,000 throughout the community through local partnerships and fundraising efforts. In addition to the Rockers and Capital Credit Union Park, the organization also oversees concessions operations for UW-Green Bay Athletics, St. Norbert College Athletics, and Cornerstone Community Center through Boomerang Catering and is set to open a new indoor training facility, The Bassball Cages in November of this year.

Fanta, who was previously named the 2016 Northwoods League Executive of the Year, recently finished his 18th year in the Northwoods League, and seventh season in Green Bay.

On these awards, Fanta remarked, "I am fortunate to be surrounded by a phenomenal support staff and to be part of an organization that cares about people. It was a tremendous season for our team on and off the field and receiving this award represents all the hard work and dedication of everyone throughout our organization and the community who play critical roles in our success."

"Being recognized by your peers as Northwoods League Organization of the Year is a very special honor for our team," continued Fanta. "It takes a collective group of passionate people that believe in our core values of guests first, community, consistency, teamwork, and fun to make things happen and I can't thank our ownership, front office, seasonal associates, host families, coaches, players, business and community partners, and our FANS enough for their unbelievable support and commitment to our mission."

