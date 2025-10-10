2026 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Published on October 10, 2025

There's never been a better time to be a Huskies fan. After another incredible summer at The Wade, the Duluth Huskies are building off one of the most successful stretches in team history. The Huskies have reached the playoffs in three of the past four seasons, capturing two Great Plains Championships along the way. Our 2025 squad posted an outstanding 45-27 record - the second-most wins in team history - and recent alumni continue to shine, with 13 former Huskies selected in the MLB Draft over the past three years, including Kristian Campbell, the 2024 Minor League Player of the Year.

Now, as we look ahead to 2026, fans can lock in their seats for another exciting summer of Huskies baseball. Season tickets are on sale now, with our Early Bird Special available through December 31 for just $335 + tax - and no price increase from last year.

Being a season ticket holder is the best and most flexible way to enjoy Huskies baseball all summer long. With our No Ticket Wasted program, you'll never miss out - if you can't make a game, simply exchange your unused ticket at the box office for a future home game. It's a perfect way to bring a friend along later in the season at no extra cost.

Season ticket holders also receive priority access to playoff seating, a free general admission ticket to select road games (based on availability), and a 15% discount at the Huskies team store.

