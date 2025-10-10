Battle Jacks Announce New Youth Academy & Meijer 5-Game Battle Pack

Published on October 10, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks today announced a series of major upgrades ahead of the 2026 season, led by a bold reimagining of the team's fan membership program: the all-new Battle Pack.

Designed to deliver more value, more flexibility, and a dramatically better experience, the Battle Pack replaces the former Kennel Club and comes with a new name, a new menu, and a "Love It or Your Money Back" guarantee.

"While 'Kennel Club' was intended to be playful, it never quite captured the premium, community-oriented experience we want to create," said General Manager Sam Connell. "The Battle Pack feels right -- it's a unit, a team, and a symbol of loyalty and energy."

Battle Pack: Built for the Loyal. Backed by the Guarantee. The 2026 5-Game Battle Pack, presented by Meijer, includes:

- A dedicated entrance and exclusive concession access

- A premium "9 and Dine" food model featuring a main, side, dessert, and snack

- A rotating premium menu to elevate the dining experience

- Full access to flexible ticketing and access to exclusive events and merchandise

And for the first time ever, fans will be able to try it risk-free: If after your first game as a Battle Pack member you don't love the experience or feel that it lives up to its value, just let us know -- and we'll give you a full refund, no questions asked.

"We believe in what we're building," said Connell. "And we want fans to know that we're backing that belief with action and accountability."

Be Part of It -- We're Ready to Win You Back

Owner Scott Miles has been personally reaching out to fans this offseason -- and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. If you haven't heard from us yet, we still want to hear from you.

Join our 2026 Battle Pack priority list today at battlejacksbaseball.com, message the front office, or stop by the new Battle Jacks Academy office at 1320 E. Columbia Ave.

We want to win you back. We believe in this experience. And we're ready to prove it.

Year-Round Baseball Academy Expands Community Presence As part of its long-term investment in Battle Creek, the Battle Jacks today announced the launch of the Battle Jacks Academy, a new youth baseball and softball initiative designed to bring year-round instruction, character development, and competitive training to players from 8U through college, right here in Battle Creek.

The Academy is a joint venture between Velocity Sports' Stephanie and Kevin Hedrington of Battle Buddy Mobility, the Battle Jacks, and David Walsh, the team's Head of Baseball Strategy and Director of Baseball at Sluggers Academy in the Boston area.

"We're proud to help bring this vision to life for Battle Creek," said Stephanie Hedrington. "The mission of the Battle Jacks Academy aligns perfectly with our belief in community-first programs that invest in kids, families, and long-term growth." "This isn't just about baseball and softball, it's about building strong student-athletes and great people," said Walsh. "Our focus is on development, discipline, and character, and we're excited to bring that commitment to Battle Creek alongside partners who share those values." "This is exactly the kind of investment we want to make as a franchise," said Miles.

"The Battle Jacks Academy expands our footprint into year-round development while strengthening our ties to this community. We're here to grow something sustainable, and this is a huge step forward." The Academy will offer group clinics, private instruction (pitching, defense, catching), and travel teams across all skill levels.

The first public event will be a free community clinic on Saturday, November 15th, featuring Field Manager Chris Fletcher, Pitching Coach Tim Brown, and Director of Baseball Strategy David Walsh. Sign up at battlejacksbaseball.com.

Offseason Operations Move to Battle Jacks Academy Headquarters The new Battle Jacks Academy facility, located at 1320 E. Columbia in Battle Creek, features over 10,000 sq. ft. of turf space, complete with batting cages, pitching lanes, and training equipment.

The Battle Jacks also announced that beginning this offseason in late November, front office operations will move to the Columbia Street facility. Fans will be able to visit the new space for ticket sales, Battle Pack pickup, and in-person team business during the offseason months.

The team's new General Manager, Sam Connell, and the front office staff will operate out of the Battle Jacks Academy facility this offseason starting later November, serving as the hub for year-round fan engagement, baseball development programming, and the organization's ongoing efforts to elevate every aspect of the franchise.







Northwoods League Stories from October 10, 2025

Battle Jacks Announce New Youth Academy & Meijer 5-Game Battle Pack - Battle Creek Battle Jacks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.