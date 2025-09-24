Battle Jacks Hire Division I Pitching Coach Tim Brown

Published on September 24, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks have announced the hiring of Tim Brown as Pitching Coach for the 2026 season. A veteran with nearly 20 years of collegiate coaching experience, Brown brings a proven track record of success at the NCAA Division I level and a deep commitment to player development, academic integrity, and building high-character teams.

Most recently, Brown served as an assistant coach at Ohio University, where his pitching staff earned both Academic All-MAC and Academic All-District honors while delivering strong performances in Mid-American Conference play. His coaching journey has included impactful stops at Eastern Illinois, South Carolina Upstate, Lincoln Memorial, George Washington, Mount Saint Mary's, Coppin State, and Siena College.

"Tim's experience in Division I baseball is exactly what our players need," said new Field Manager Chris Fletcher.

"He's been there, coached at the highest levels of college baseball, and knows how to create a trusted environment where pitchers can grow. For our summer kids, that balance of teaching and competition is invaluable." Brown joins a growing, high-level coaching staff under Director of Baseball Strategy Dave Walsh, as the team continues to add staff with collegiate and pro-level experience.

"From day one, our goal has been to build the best coaching staff in the league," said Walsh.

"Adding Tim proves we're on that path. With Chris leading the club and Tim overseeing pitching, we're creating a staff that not only competes but also develops players in the right way." For Owner Scott Miles, the hire reflects the broader momentum unfolding across the franchise; from player signings and coaching hires to upgrades in fan experience and front office leadership.

"We're keeping our heads down, working hard, and building something amazing here in Battle Creek," said Miles.

"Bringing Tim on board is another step in raising the bar; for our players and our fans. It's about doing things the right way and creating something the city can be proud of." The addition of Brown comes just weeks after the team's announcement of key leadership hires in both the front office and dugout, part of a deliberate effort to bring focused energy, strategy, and top-tier talent to Battle Creek. As the Battle Jacks prepare for the 2026 season in the Northwoods League, they continue to put pieces in place to compete at the highest level; and deliver a summer experience that reflects the pride of the city.







Northwoods League Stories from September 24, 2025

Battle Jacks Hire Division I Pitching Coach Tim Brown - Battle Creek Battle Jacks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.