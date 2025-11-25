Battle Jacks Add Assistant GM to Lead Food & Beverage & Events

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks today announced the hiring of Gregory Pietsch as Assistant General Manager, overseeing Food & Beverage operations and Corporate Event Sales for the franchise.

Pietsch is no stranger to the organization, he previously served as a Battle Jacks intern in 2022.

Since then, he's led event & hospitality (food & beverage) programming as the Events Director at the La Porte Civic Auditorium in Indiana, managing concerts, corporate events, and community gatherings. In his return to Battle Creek, he will take a leading role in reshaping the game-day experience and helping to grow the team's hospitality and event business.

"We're thrilled to welcome Gregory back to Battle Creek," said GM Sam Connell. "His energy, professionalism, and firsthand knowledge of our fan base make him a perfect fit as we reimagine what a night at MCCU Field can look like. This is a key hire as we continue to elevate our hospitality, food service, and group event offerings in 2026 and beyond." As Assistant GM, Pietsch will be responsible for launching and managing the team's enhanced " 9 and Dine" menu model, supporting execution of the new Meijer 5-Game Battle Pack, and serving as the primary contact for corporate groups and special event bookings at the ballpark.

"Coming back to Battle Creek and the Battle Jacks is a full-circle moment for me," said Pietsch. "There's real momentum behind what this organization is building, and I'm excited to help deliver a fan experience that's bigger, better, and more memorable than ever." Pietsch is in the process of relocating from Indiana and will work remotely in the short term as he settles back into the Cereal City.

This announcement marks another step forward for the Battle Jacks' new ownership group as they continue to level up the fan experience in 2026. With the Battle Pack membership program off to a strong start, and the club's premium food strategy earning enthusiastic early feedback, the team is putting key pieces in place to deliver on its promise of a reimagined ballpark experience for fans, groups, and community partners alike.







