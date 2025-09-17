Battle Jacks Announce New Leadership, Roster Signings, and 2026 Upgrades

Published on September 17, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks today introduced a sweeping change in leadership, naming a new General Manager, Manager and Head of Baseball Strategy as owner Scott Miles puts his first dramatic stamp on the team he bought at the start of the 2025 season.

"We're raising the bar with a seasoned, high-energy leadership team, and it's already paying off," said Miles. "We've hit the ground running, not just with elite early player signings, but also on the business side with identified key opportunities for us to make an immediate impact as a new management group.

"Next season, fans, sponsors, and groups will see a game-day experience that's been elevated across the board," added Miles.

"I spent most of 2025 observing, listening, and learning; and I took a lot away from that first season. Now it's time to raise expectations, improve the food, tighten the show, and put a more competitive team on the field."

Here are the changes as the Battle Jacks build for our 5th season:

New Staff

Sam Connell, a Michigan native and former collegiate player, has been named General Manager of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

Connell brings more than a decade of front office experience in minor league baseball, including six seasons in the Northwoods League. Most recently, he served as Director of Sales and

Promotions and Assistant General Manager with the Traverse City Pit Spitters, where he played a key role in driving fan engagement and operational success. As GM, Connell will lead the day-to-day business operations and serve as the primary face of the franchise in the Battle Creek community.

Chris Fletcher, a seasoned coach and respected baseball mind, will take over as Manager of the Battle Jacks. Currently the baseball program founder and head coach at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, Fletcher brings 12 years of coaching experience, including five years as a collegiate head coach. A former college player himself, Fletcher is known for his ability to develop talent and build high-character teams. He will lead the club on the field, instilling a competitive edge and a strong team identity from Opening Day forward.

David Walsh Jr. has been named the team's first-ever Head of Baseball Strategy, a front office advisory role focused on long- term player development, recruiting infrastructure, and baseball operations. A former college and independent league player, Walsh has spent over a decade coaching at the high school and collegiate levels, including multiple College World Series appearances in New England. He currently serves as Director of Player Development at Sluggers Academy in Massachusetts.

Walsh brings deep ties to elite college programs across the Northeast and will help shape the club's long-term pipeline and competitive roadmap.

Team Building

Team-building for 2026 has scored some exciting early wins, with Fletcher and Walsh already signing eight players as they put together a competitive roster of talented blue-collar grinders.

These include three pitchers who are signed for the full summer, including one ace for his college team; a power bat; an All-

American shortstop; and a multi-skill player who can play first base or the outfield, as well as DH.

Ballgame Upgrades

Food - Better quality and selection with an upgraded menu and more attention to preparation and guest service.

Corporate and community groups - Upgraded hospitality, service and ticket packages that enhances the enjoyment and value of holding an event at MCCU Field at C.O. Brown Stadium.

Entertainment and music - Something new for everybody, every game. Thirty-six games of fun at the ballpark.







